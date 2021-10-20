Esports has boomed during the pandemic | esports

Expanding use of the Covid Safe Ticket may seem a surprise, says Van Gucht, but he believes the advisory committee has responded appropriately to the pandemic situation. “I think it has been rightly said that many other countries are already using the Covid Safe Ticket, now Brussels too, but not Flanders. It has become an island,” says de Gucht. The virologist hopes the stricter measures will send a signal to the population. “The fact that we wear a mask again in some places may also make people more careful in other places, more privately. And this group can make a huge difference. If all of us think for ourselves about what we can do if we do reduce our close contacts, mask wearing More where it may not be mandatory, but useful, then we will see the difference,” says Van Gucht. The virologist wasn’t sure if it was a good idea to vaccinate young children against the coronavirus. “I think it would be good if the option was there and the parents decided to have their children vaccinated. The question is whether you should really campaign for it,” Van Gucht says. “I’d like to sign up for that, for example,” he adds. (Belgium)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO