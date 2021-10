According to the court documents, the 19-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to fatally shooting three people. Prosecutors say the shooting occurred after the girl’s stepfather caught the defendant and his stepdaughter ‘in bed together’. Police said the man first shot the stepfather, because he tried to throw him out. He then killed the mother and the 16-year-old girl, because he didn’t want to have any witnesses.

