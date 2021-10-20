CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospitals want to expel vaccine refusals | interior

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of August, the advisory committee decided to require health care workers to be vaccinated in the fight against the Corona virus. But first he had to get some advice, including from the NAR, in which he represents employers and trade unions....

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 1

Related
wagmtv.com

No unemployment checks for health workers who refuse vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - There will be no state unemployment benefits for health care workers who are fired for refusing to get employer-mandated vaccinations against COVID-19, state officials said Thursday. Already, a small number of workers have quit rather than be fully vaccinated ahead of the deadline at month’s end.
PORTLAND, ME
NJ.com

More N.J. hospital workers refuse COVID vaccine. 120 leave health system over mandate.

Another 120 New Jersey hospital workers were terminated or quit this week after refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Virtua Health, a health system that operates five hospitals in South Jersey, is the latest to see more than 100 employees leave their jobs after not complying with a network vaccine mandate. Earlier this week, RWJBarnabas Health announced it had terminated 118 workers for refusing to comply with its policy.
KXL

Some Workers Refuse to Comply With Vaccine Mandate deadline

Some workers are quitting their jobs instead of meeting today’s deadline for COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon and Washington. There is still a minority of state and medical personnel in Oregon and Washington who are not fully vaccinated. Some are willing to lose their jobs over it, citing concerns about safety, freedom and religion. Some have been granted exceptions, including more than 700 Oregon Department of Corrections employees, mostly for religious reasons.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Refusal#Nar#Trailblazer
Taylor Daily Press

1312 patients with corona in Belgian hospitals and 260 patients…

The parameters of the aura will continue to rise for the time being. There are an average of 121 new hospital admissions every day. There are now just over 1,300 people with Covid in hospitals, 260 of whom are in intensive care. This is clear from the preliminary figures of the health agency Sciensano on Wednesday.
WORLD
WWEEK

Murmurs: City Firing Workers for Refusing Vaccination

CITY WILL FIRE 91 WORKERS FOR REFUSING VACCINATION: The city of Portland is poised to fire 91 city employees for failing either to provide proof of vaccination or request an exemption by Oct. 18. That represents 1.5% of the city’s 6,146 total employees. Vaccination status is still pending for another 47 employees, who include employees brought onboard in recent days, those getting their second shots, and those awaiting exemption approval. Another 342 city employees received a religious or medical exemption. The city says it will not share bureau-specific numbers: “Releasing any information that could potentially identify an employee’s confidential health information presents both privacy and safety concerns, and we take these matters very seriously.” Mayor Ted Wheeler says he won’t try to enforce a vaccine mandate on Portland Police Bureau officers, who have an exemption courtesy of state policy. Just last week, Multnomah County released its vaccination numbers: 99% of its workers were vaccinated, partially vaccinated or had applied for an exemption.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Journal-News

Air Force secretary: Vaccine refusers could be prosecuted

The Air Force is warning those who refuse to take a COVID-19 vaccine they could be prosecuted under military law. Nov. 2 is the deadline for active-duty Airmen and Space Force Guardians to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve personnel facing a Dec. 2 deadline.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Nationwide, coronavirus cases are trending downward, a tremendous relief after a Delta surge that affected nearly every state. However, now is no time to celebrate. Not only do experts not know if a "fifth wave" may come again during the colder months but some states aren't seeing declines; in fact, cases are surging there. Which ones? Read on to discover which 6 states are currently being hit the hardest—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thunder1320.com

SNAP Food Benefits to increase starting Friday

Almost 848,000 people in Tennessee will see their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits go up by about 21% starting tomorrow. Recipients of the program that formerly known as food stamps will receive, on average, an extra $36 a month on their EBT cards going forward. Peter Martino, chief...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy