Hospitals want to expel vaccine refusals | interior

CITY WILL FIRE 91 WORKERS FOR REFUSING VACCINATION: The city of Portland is poised to fire 91 city employees for failing either to provide proof of vaccination or request an exemption by Oct. 18. That represents 1.5% of the city’s 6,146 total employees. Vaccination status is still pending for another 47 employees, who include employees brought onboard in recent days, those getting their second shots, and those awaiting exemption approval. Another 342 city employees received a religious or medical exemption. The city says it will not share bureau-specific numbers: “Releasing any information that could potentially identify an employee’s confidential health information presents both privacy and safety concerns, and we take these matters very seriously.” Mayor Ted Wheeler says he won’t try to enforce a vaccine mandate on Portland Police Bureau officers, who have an exemption courtesy of state policy. Just last week, Multnomah County released its vaccination numbers: 99% of its workers were vaccinated, partially vaccinated or had applied for an exemption.
