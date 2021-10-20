CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The next generation of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launch imminent?

By Leofric Averille
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCD Projekt Red’s infamous next-generation RPG was announced over a year ago, but it looks like the official release is coming sooner than expected. fact, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt volledige edit It has been upgraded to the next generation by PEGI. Originally released in 2015,...

Related
gameranx.com

The Witcher 3: What To Expect From The Next-Gen Update

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has just had its next-gen update delayed by an entire year, but what can we expect from the release? CDPR announced today that both The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077‘s updates would be delayed from a planned release this year to 2022. CDPR had restated the plan to release both updates in 2021 as recently as last month, so the delay comes as a little bit of a surprise. However, given the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s understandable that CDPR would want to be cautious.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 and Witcher 3 Next-Gen Upgrades Delayed to 2022

CD Projekt Red has delayed the much-anticipated next-gen upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Cyberpunk 2077's upgade is now targeting a release date within Q1 2022 (January-March), with The Witcher 3 to follow suit in Q2 (April-June). Announced in an investor update, CD Projekt wrote: "The...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen delayed, will now release in Q2 2022

Earlier this week, PEGI rated The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for next-gen platforms. However, it appears that this updated version will not come out soon. CD Projekt RED has issued a new statement, claiming that The Witcher 3 Next-Gen will release in Q2 2022. CD Projekt RED was initially planning...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

CD Projekt Red delay The Witcher 3's next-gen update

The update adding raytracing and other mod cons to The Witcher 3 will not launch this year, developers CD Projekt Red announced today. They've been fancying up their fantasy RPG for the latest console generation, and those 'next-gen' additions are headed to PC in a patch too. But not this year. Instead, look to be blinded by the light in spring 2022. They've also delayed the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Riders Republic Trailer Hypes up Imminent Launch, Free Pre-Launch Trial Period Confirmed

Though Ubisoft’s pivot to free-to-play games with the likes of Tom Clancy’s XDefiant and Ghost Recon Frontline has disappointed many people, the publisher still has some interesting looking premium releases coming up. One of those is multiplayer open world extreme sports title Riders Republic, which is out later this month. To celebrate its imminent launch, Ubisoft has released a launch trailer (albeit not one where you should go in expecting to see a lot of gameplay). Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series X May Be Releasing Very Soon

According to CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3: Complete Edition for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, is coming out this year. When this year though, remains a mystery. With November right around the corner, many fans of the game are increasingly convinced the next-gen ports will be delayed to 2022. However, it looks like this assumption and speculation, while reasonable, is off the mark.
VIDEO GAMES
