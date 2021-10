A potential end to a years-long lawsuit involving the company 3M, the City of Decatur, Morgan County and environmentalist groups came Tuesday. Approximately $99 million is what 3M has agreed to give the parties involved in this settlement. They said the money offered will be used to clean up the mess they made when they disposed of waste that contained cancer-causing chemicals in many locations across the city, county and Tennessee River.

