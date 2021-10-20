CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard' name

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard#Dairy Queen#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
dotesports.com

Report: Vicarious Visions name to be dropped as part of Blizzard merger

Vicarious Visions employees have been told that the studio will lose its name as a part of its merger with Blizzard Entertainment, according to Polygon. This comes after the company announced yesterday that it’s pausing its plans for BlizzConline scheduled for early 2022. The company behind Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
eteknix.com

Blizzard Offers Free Battle.net User Name Change!

As some of you are probably aware, Blizzard recently confirmed that Overwatch’s McCree had (due to a number of controversies I’m not going to bother mentioning here) undergone a name change. Yes, McCree is now ‘Cole Cassidy’, and the communities response, by and large, has been to simply either not care much about it or to state its apparent intention to continue to call him McCree anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
agrinews-pubs.com

O’Brien named as CEO of dairy checkoff program

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Dairy Management Inc., the dairy checkoff program that drives trust and sales of dairy products on behalf of America’s 31,000 dairy farm families and importers, announced that Tom Gallagher has decided to conclude his 30-year tenure as CEO to devote more time to teaching and other opportunities.
ROSEMONT, IL
lebanonlocalnews.com

Planning Commission approves Dairy Queen

The Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit for the construction of a Dairy Queen with a two-lane drive-thru at its Sept. 15 meeting following a public hearing. The proposed restaurant would be located on South Santiam Highway in the vacant lot across from Walmart, between Crocker’s Cars, Inc. and Walgreens. It will utilize .61 acres just north of the exit roadway from Walgreens. That roadway would act as the Dairy Queen’s entrance and exit.
LEBANON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy