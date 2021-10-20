Dairy Queen sues W.B. Mason over 'Blizzard' name

As some of you are probably aware, Blizzard recently confirmed that Overwatch’s McCree had (due to a number of controversies I’m not going to bother mentioning here) undergone a name change. Yes, McCree is now ‘Cole Cassidy’, and the communities response, by and large, has been to simply either not care much about it or to state its apparent intention to continue to call him McCree anyway.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO