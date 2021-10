With seismic activity remaining above normal background levels, officials are working on evacuation planning for the world’s largest active volcano: Mauna Loa on the Big Island of Hawaii. While the USGS and the Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) makes it clear that Mauna Loa is not erupting right now or is expected to erupt in the immediate future, it is clear an eruption is inevitable at the massive volcano. David Lopez, the man driving the evacuation planning process for Hawaii, was the former Hurricane Program Manager; Lopez now serves as Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s (HI-EMA) Executive Officer. The hope is to have a plan in place by December –and hopefully in place before Mauna Loa does erupt and spew lava into communities on the island.

