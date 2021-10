Microsoft has today announced the availability of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22478 allowing those interested to see the new additions to the latest generation Windows 11 operating system which launched earlier this month. Microsoft is still battling with issues when running Windows 11 on AMD systems and released a new update to try and fix the patch this week but has unfortunately made the issue even worse. So if your running a computer powered by AMD hardware it might be worth holding off for a little before upgrading from Windows 10.

SOFTWARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO