CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pistons rule out Cade Cunningham for opener against Bulls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6qTU_0cWfZKc100
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham watches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has been ruled out of the team’s season-opening game against the Chicago Bulls due to a sprained right ankle.

Detroit will host the Bulls on Wednesday night without Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft. Cunningham hurt his ankle early in training camp and did not play in the preseason.

Detroit is counting on the 6-foot-8 guard to help restore success.

The Pistons have earned a spot in the playoffs just twice since 2009, when they ended an eight-year playoff run that included their third NBA championship, two Eastern Conference titles and six trips to the conference finals.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Real reason why Cade Cunningham is still not playing for Pistons, per Dwane Casey

The Detroit Pistons are still waiting to see their prized rookie Cade Cunningham make his debut, but fans shouldn’t expect to see him in the next couple games or so. Cunningham would have already played by now if it’s up to him, but as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey said, he is not yet at 100 percent. In fact, there are times he is still feeling sore whenever he makes certain movements.
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Would you eat this vegan Cade Cunningham sandwich?

There are a lot of things that set rookie Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons apart from other first-year players in the NBA. Though he has yet to step on the court in the regular season, Cade has the stuff of a superstar and has brought excitement back to the Detroit sports’ scene.
NBA
chatsports.com

Troy Weaver: Cade Cunningham could miss road trip, make debut Oct. 30 against Magic

Already ruled out for tonight’s season-opener against the Chicago Bulls, prized No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham could also miss the team’s three-game road trip, according to Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver. Cunningham suffered an ankle injury in training camp that forced him to miss all of preseason, and the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Free Press

Here's when Detroit Pistons expect Cade Cunningham to make his debut

Don't expect to see Cade Cunningham playing for the Detroit Pistons during their first road trip of the season. Cunningham — who on Tuesday was ruled out for Wednesday night's season opener vs. Chicago — suffered what the Pistons called a "minor ankle sprain" early in training camp nearly three weeks, and has not returned to 100% participation since. He missed all four preseason games.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Cade Cunningham: Pistons Locker Room Culture More Important Than Rookie of Year Award

Cade Cunningham thinks the Rookie of the Year award is his to lose, but it's secondary to the goals he's trying to accomplish on a team level. "If I can get the NBA Rookie of the Year trophy, obviously I’d love to have it. I was the No. 1 pick. That award is something that is mine to go get," Cunningham told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "I’m definitely going to attack the game. I’m definitely going to do what I do. But regardless, it’s a trophy. So I feel what I could build in that locker room is going to mean a lot more to me and worth a lot more than whatever hardware I can get. That’s just an individual award."
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham’s status to start season in serious doubt

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham hasn’t exactly gotten off to the best start to begin his NBA career. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp that kept him sidelined for the entire preseason and it appears his status for the season opener is in serious doubt as well. Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Detroit#Ap#The Chicago Bulls#Eastern Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Pistons Unsure When Cade Cunningham Will Return From Ankle Injury

The Detroit Pistons still don't have an expectation for when Cade Cunningham will be healthy enough to make his NBA regular season debut. Cunningham is recovering from a sprained ankle. "He practiced with (the Motor City Cruise) all week," said Dwane Casey. "He's going to practice with us [Friday]. There's...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

631K+
Followers
338K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy