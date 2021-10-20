CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Fiscal Court authorizes transfer of sick time for county employees

By Matt Hughes Editor
Messenger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkins County magistrates approved a request on Tuesday that would authorize Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield to issue an emergency order creating a temporary change to the county’s policy on sick time donations. Magistrate Billy Parish acted as moderator at Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. The proposal...

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Messenger

Hanson city commission appoints Nelson to adjusters

During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hanson City Commission, Terry Nelson was appointed to serve on the Board of Adjusters for the city. Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the City of Hanson has to have three members on the Board of Adjusters. “We had a vacant spot because a...
HANSON, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Fiscal Court awards contract for animal clinic

Daviess Fiscal Court unanimously approved awarding a bid for the construction of a county-operated spay and neuter clinic to Q and S Enterprises LLC. of Sebree for $579,118 during its regular meeting Thursday. The building will be an addition to the Daviess County Animal Control facility located on Highway 81....
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hopkins County, KY
Hopkins County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
hancockclarion.com

Hancock County Fiscal approves four-way stop at airport entrance  

The intersection of Lee Henderson Road and Airport Road near Lewisport will become a four-way stop following approval by Hancock County Fiscal Court. Judge-Executive Judge-Executive Johnny “Chic” Roberts, Jr., said the roads have become very busy recently with construction and industry traffic in the area. The hope is the four-way stop will slow down traffic on Lee Henderson Road, which is posted with a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit.
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Christian Fiscal Court Learns State Will Pay for Justice Center Work

Christian County Fiscal Court received good news Tuesday when it learned the state will pay for repair work to the cooling tower at the justice center. County treasurer Walter Cummings said the county advertised for the job in the Kentucky New Era seeking three bids but only received one. The fiscal court voted to accept the bid for $337,151 from West Mechanical of McLean County and learned the Administrative Office of the Courts budget committee approved the repair cost and will reimburse the county for the expense. The cooling tower failed over the summer with engineers saying it would not make it through another summer without repairs.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiscal Court#Covid
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced the formation of an independent Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability, which will perform a comprehensive review and evaluation of Baltimore County’s current laws and policies governing public ethics, open government, and the Office of Inspector General. “Over the last three years, we’ve made Baltimore County’s government more open, accessible, … Continue reading "Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability" The post Olszewski announces formation of Baltimore County Blue Ribbon Commission on Ethics and Accountability appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Paducah Sun

Fiscal court wants solar farm permit reconsidered

McCracken County Fiscal Court met via Zoom on Monday and discussed how to move forward with a proposed solar energy farm after McCracken County Solar was denied a conditional use permit in a board of adjustment meeting last Wednesday, as reported by The Sun. Commissioner Eddie Jones introduced a motion...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Heated discussion at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting after appeal that saved the county thousands of dollars

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A successful appeal is saving taxpayers in Marshall County more than $300,000. The Kentucky Public Pension Administration claimed that the county owed that money after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department rehired retired Marshall County deputies. But, the county successfully appealed that decision. Winning the appeal means...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WIVB

Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority approves proposed 2022 budget

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county’s Fiscal Stability Authority has unanimously approved the proposed 2022 budget. “The county’s ongoing fiscal management has been exemplary, among local governments in navigating the financial issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic, the county has adjusted its budget and staffing levels in a way to still provide mandated and desired services while not using if-come revenues.”
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Advocate Messenger

Boyle County Fiscal Court appoints county treasurer

After an executive session at Thursday’s special called meeting, Boyle County Fiscal Court voted to appoint Darlene Lanham as the county’s next treasurer. The appointment was unanimous. Boyle County Judge Executive Howard P. Hunt III said, “Ms. Lanham brings 13 plus years of experience working in county administration and finance...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Fiscal court talks possibility of solar farms in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Fiscal Court members met Monday to talk about the possibility of solar farms coming to the county. That discussion comes as the Biden administration pushes for more green energy options nationwide. The fiscal court went into executive session for the discussion on the solar...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wgxa.tv

Bibb County Schools approve one-time supplements for district employees

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Full-time and part-time employees within the Bibb County School District will be getting a supplement in January. At a meeting Thursday night, School Board members approved the proposal, using $3.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. According to Sharon Roberts, CFO for Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
cbslocal.com

Miami-Dade Approves COVID-19 Sick Leave For County Employees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County employees who contract COVID-19 now have 80 hours of paid sick leave to recover. Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III led the effort to get the sick leave approved and it was by the county’s board earlier this week. “This legislation will give our employees...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
salyersvilleindependent.com

Fiscal court approves ‘heroes pay’

SALYERSVILLE – The Magoffin County Fiscal Court met in regular session on Tuesday, October 19, discussing mail delivery, county employee “hero pay” and vaccine incentives, and a recent racial slur used by a city councilman during a city council meeting earlier this week. During departmental reports, Magoffin County Deputy Judge...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Sylva Herald

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator to operate solid waste and recycling heavy equipment; identify, push, pack trash and construction debris, identify and remove items not allowed; move trailers, identify, load and properly transfer recyclables; wash, clean chutes, facilities and equipment, remove litter from site, assist with operation of scale house, answer questions from public, load mulch and perform other duties as assigned. Must be 18 years of age, high school diploma or GED and a valid NC driver license are required and three years of heavy equipment operation or related experience. $13.70 per hour, 10 hours per week. To apply, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application and submission instructions. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. EOE. 32-33e JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for Transit Drivers - one position is permanent, full-time with benefits to work Monday - Friday and the other is temporary, part-time to work flexible hours Monday - Saturday. The employee will drive vans and buses to provide transportation for Jackson County residents; must possess a good knowledge of Jackson County; possess a valid NC Driver License with a good driving record and be willing to obtain a Class C ‚Äì NC Commercial Driver License within 30 days of employment. Position requires participation in the Federal Transit Authority drug-screening program and continuing education programs. Position requires a high school diploma or GED and one year of driving experience is preferred. For details, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application for Employment and submission instructions to the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva, NC. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. 32-33e.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
WEHT/WTVW

Fiscal Court approves new voting machines in Daviess County

OWENSBORO, KY. (WEHT) – A contract bid to replace all existing voting machines and related equipment for the County Clerk’s Office has awarded by the Daviess County Fiscal Court. They say that the new voting system will cost roughly $346,000. Those improvements are said to include 56 voting tabulation units and ADA ballot marking devices, […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy