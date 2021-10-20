Fiscal Court authorizes transfer of sick time for county employees

JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for a temporary, part-time Transfer Station Operator to operate solid waste and recycling heavy equipment; identify, push, pack trash and construction debris, identify and remove items not allowed; move trailers, identify, load and properly transfer recyclables; wash, clean chutes, facilities and equipment, remove litter from site, assist with operation of scale house, answer questions from public, load mulch and perform other duties as assigned. Must be 18 years of age, high school diploma or GED and a valid NC driver license are required and three years of heavy equipment operation or related experience. $13.70 per hour, 10 hours per week. To apply, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application and submission instructions. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. EOE. 32-33e JACKSON COUNTY is recruiting for Transit Drivers - one position is permanent, full-time with benefits to work Monday - Friday and the other is temporary, part-time to work flexible hours Monday - Saturday. The employee will drive vans and buses to provide transportation for Jackson County residents; must possess a good knowledge of Jackson County; possess a valid NC Driver License with a good driving record and be willing to obtain a Class C ‚Äì NC Commercial Driver License within 30 days of employment. Position requires participation in the Federal Transit Authority drug-screening program and continuing education programs. Position requires a high school diploma or GED and one year of driving experience is preferred. For details, visit https://www.jacksonnc.org/employment-opportunities for the Application for Employment and submission instructions to the Jackson County Human Resources Office, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Suite A218, Sylva, NC. Closing Date: 10/25/2021. 32-33e.

JACKSON COUNTY, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO