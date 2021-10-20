CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation trade? Nestle reaps benefits from higher prices

By Silke Koltrowitz
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gsml4_0cWfY5Ua00

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) raised its full-year sales target on Wednesday after the world’s largest food group reaped the benefits of price hikes on its products ranging from pet food to bottled water with a forecast-beating third quarter.

The Switzerland-based firm, whose shares rose more than 3%, has moved ahead of other consumer companies in passing on higher input costs to consumers, leveraging the strength of its brands such as Purina pet food and Perrier water.

The maker of KitKat bars and Nescafe will increase prices further in the final quarter and in 2022 when input costs are expected to increase even more than the 4% rise seen in 2021, Chief Financial Officer Francois-Xavier Roger told investors.

Its rivals are set to follow. Procter & Gamble (PG.N), has said it will raise prices in the United States and Danone (DANO.PA) has warned of price pressures next year, adding to a global inflationary threat testing the resolve of central banks.

Unilever (ULVR.L) gives a trading update on Thursday.

"Our industry, in general, is not an industry that is in normal times pinched by inflation," Chief Executive Mark Schneider said, adding the industry should be able to maintain its financial performance even if the inflationary cycle extended beyond 2022.

Like its peers, Nestle is grappling with supply chain constraints as the world economy roars out of a COVID-19 slump. The company said in a statement price increases should help keep its margin steady at about 17.5% this year, followed by a moderate margin improvement in the mid term.

But Schneider played down prospects for an improvement as early as next year, citing rising input costs since the summer. "There is no guidance or commitment for 2022 to increase margins," he said.

Nestle raised its full-year organic growth guidance to 6%-7% from 5%-6% previously, after organic sales rose 6.5% in the third quarter, composed of 2.1% price hikes and 4.4% volume growth, and beating forecasts.

Roger said volume growth was expected to slow somewhat as the pandemic-related boost to at-home consumption waned.

Nestle shares, up 8% this year, climbed 3.2% by 1318 GMT, exceeding the 1.6% rise across the European food sector (.SX3P).

"The company knocked it out of the park for the third quarter," Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said, saying price rises for Nestle products were the highest since 2015.

"Most companies with strong brands will be able to pass on prices and I think the market still does not get that," he said.

Nestle said growth at its Purina petcare business was fuelled by its higher priced premium ranges and veterinary products. Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said Purina was Nestle's "star performer".

Bernstein's Bruno Monteyne said the benefits of higher volumes and pricing would only fully show in 2022.

Strong coffee sales were also a driver for Nestle, with its Starbucks-branded products posting 15.5% growth in the first nine months. Out-of-home consumption of food and drinks, which took a hit during the pandemic, recovered further, Nestle said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

From beers to cars, German consumers face higher prices

BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - German consumers face higher prices for goods across the board as more and more companies in Europe’s largest economy decide to pass on increased production costs, driven by widespread supply shortages and a spike in energy prices. While the development is helping firms to improve...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pubs up but markets stutter as investors worry over inflation

Traders in London preferred to focus their interest in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget on talk of higher inflation, potential interest rates rises and a tightening of Government debt.The cautiousness, along with a retreat from gains earlier in the week, left the FTSE 100 down for the day by 24.35 points, or 0.33%, at 7253.27.Shares in some of the pubs and hospitality sector enjoyed a boost from the Chancellor’s announcements, particularly around alcohol duty changes, but with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warning of inflation being at 4% for the next year, there was caution.Joshua Mahony, senior markets analyst at...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cox
Washington Post

Inflation Hasn’t Hurt Consumer Giants Nestle, Unilever — Yet

Who says inflation is bad? Rising prices are helping some consumer giants deliver their strongest growth in years. But look a little farther ahead, and this could be as good as it gets for them for a while. Inflation in everything from coffee to packaging is accelerating. Ultimately, it’s shoppers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
bakingbusiness.com

More pricing actions to come at Nestle

VEVEY, SWITZERLAND — Organic sales growth and rising input costs should continue to impact financial results for Nestle SA through the rest of this fiscal year and into 2022 as well. Nestle executives, when giving results for the year’s first nine months on Oct. 20, said they now expect organic...
RETAIL
Reuters

World Bank sees 'significant' inflation risk from high energy prices

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Energy prices are expected to inch up in 2022 after surging more than 80% in 2021, fueling significant near-term risks to global inflation in many developing countries, the World Bank said in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook on Thursday. The multilateral development bank said energy...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The effect of higher wages on inflation

Many factors contribute to the price of a product or service. One of the primary factors is the price of labor. The effect of the millions of American workers who have opted to stay out of the market until wages and working standards improve will have a far greater effect on prices than the investment in families proposed. Those higher prices do not reflect inflation. They reflect a redistribution of income toward working Americans. Every penny more that we pay goes toward lifting their boats.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nestle#Inflation#World Economy#Food Group#Zurich#Perrier#Nescafe#Procter Gamble#Unilever
theedgemarkets.com

Nestle raises full-year growth outlook thanks to coffee, higher prices

ZURICH (Oct 20): Nestle raised its sales guidance on Wednesday, saying it now expected full-year organic growth of 6%-7% after strong coffee sales and price hikes pushed organic sales 6.5% higher in the third quarter. Like its peers, the world's biggest food group is facing pressure on margins from rising...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.”. He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar holds firm as inflation tugs yields higher

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar found a footing on Monday as soft economic data in China and climbing oil prices jangled investors' nerves that inflation will drive interest rates higher. In the Asia session the greenback climbed a touch along with U.S. yields to arrest a dip...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Switzerland
marketplace.org

Consumers are getting used to higher inflation

Another day in this pandemic-wracked economy, another installment of “inflation through the roof.”. The latest reading on consumer prices came out today — up year over year for the month of September by 5.4%, which is just a smidge higher than inflation was running in August. The core rate — stripping out food and energy, which were really soaring in September — was up 4% year over year.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Scared of Inflation? 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now

Philip Morris International's reduced-risk tobacco strategy is taking shape. Healthcare could help drive Dollar General's next leg of expansion. With the Fed projecting U.S. inflation to exceed 4% in 2021, now is a great time to take a closer look at value stocks. These companies' valuations tend to be less dependent on low interest rates or discounted future cash flows. And their better-than-average dividend payments can help offset the declines in the dollar's value.
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

JPMorgan Sees 'Bullish Outlook' for Bitcoin as Inflation Concerns Push BTC Price Higher

Global investment bank JPMorgan says inflation concerns are pushing the price of bitcoin to record highs, rather than interest in recently launched bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Noting that investors are pulling out of gold ETFs into bitcoin funds, the firm noted, “The flow shift remains intact supporting a bullish outlook for bitcoin into year-end.”
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

209K+
Followers
229K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy