Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 will be aired a few hours from now and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to witness what would happen next to Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah). Most, if not all, fans are aware that the lovebirds took some time off after Hye Jin felt like Du Sik is not ready to tell her everything about his past.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO