Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

By mistyisles
dramabeans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur handyman’s past has finally caught up to him, and we learn just how heavy a load he’s been carrying all this time. Get your tissue boxes ready for this one – there are many tears to be shed and many hidden heartaches to be laid bare. EPISODE 15...

www.dramabeans.com

Soompi

Kim Seon Ho Gets Ready To Tell His Story To Shin Min Ah In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has shared a glimpse of a heartrending moment between Shin Min Ah and Kim Seon Ho. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
Soompi

4 Stages In Kim Seon Ho And Shin Min Ah’s Healing Romance In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

As tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” heads into its finale, let’s take a look back at how Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah’s onscreen romance blossomed!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romantic comedy starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
epicstream.com

Is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 Delayed? Hye Jin Predicted To Leave Du Sik For Seoul After Learning About His Past

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 15 will be aired a few hours from now and avid followers of the show could no longer wait to witness what would happen next to Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah). Most, if not all, fans are aware that the lovebirds took some time off after Hye Jin felt like Du Sik is not ready to tell her everything about his past.
Soompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” And Kim Seon Ho Sweep No. 1 On Lists Of Most Buzzworthy Dramas And Actors

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and cast members!. For the third consecutive week, “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
epicstream.com

Is Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 16 Delayed? Du Sik And Hye Jin Expected To Have A Beach Wedding After Mourning On Gam Ri's Sudden Death

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 16 will be aired in a few hours and it will serve as the last episode of the popular Netflix series. Du Sik (Kim Seon Ho) finally opened up about his tumultuous past to Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah).
epicstream.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Ending Explained: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah's Characters Found Their Happy Ever After + Fate Of Other Gongjin Couples Revealed

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah treated viewers with an emotional yet pleasing ending in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Episode 16. There is no denying that the popular tvN series was able to hook numerous followers with its interesting and feel-good story.
seoulbeats.com

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha Flourishes in the Mundane, Falters in its Action

Based on its description, laidback romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was brimming with promise right from the start. With the leading dimpled duo of big city dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) and small town born and bred “Chief” Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) fated to fall in love, the seaside town of Gongjin as the drama’s picturesque backdrop, and a crew of quirky town-dwellers each with their own heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking stories to buffer the show’s mostly mundane plot, the tvN drama has and had all the makings of a hit show — naturally, reflected in its high ratings and popular online presence.
allkpop.com

Netizens say they feel bad for Shin Min Ah with all the momentum from 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' gone

With the latest scandal and controversy surrounding Kim Seon Ho, the actor is not the only one who was negatively affected. After it has been confirmed that 'actor K' was indeed Kim Seon Ho, the post-promotional activities for 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' have been canceled, affecting the actors who were also part of the drama. Many of the wrap-up interviews of the cast members were canceled after the controversy.
Soompi

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” Heads Into Finale On Its Highest Saturday Ratings Yet

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is heading into its series finale on a high note!. With just one episode left in its run, the romantic comedy starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah remains as popular as ever. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent on October 16, marking the highest viewership ratings the drama has ever achieved on a Saturday.
dramabeans.com

Kim Soo-hyun remembers One Ordinary Day in new teaser with Cha Seung-won

A new video teaser has been released for Coupang Play’s upcoming crime drama One Ordinary Day, featuring its lead actors Kim Soo-hyun (It’s Okay to Not Be Okay) and Cha Seung-won (Hwayugi). The drama’s story takes us through the justice system of South Korea by following the character played by...
Soompi

Cha Tae Hyun Talks About Chemistry With B1A4’s Jinyoung In “Police University,” Career Turning Points, And More

Cha Tae Hyun shared his sentiments for his latest drama “Police University” while reflecting on his longstanding career as an actor!. KBS 2TV’s “Police University” is about the chaotic investigation that ensues when a professor at an elite police university teams up with a student who happens to be a genius hacker. B1A4’s Jinyoung and f(x)’s Krystal star as university students Kang Sun Ho and Oh Kang Hee, while Cha Tae Hyun stars as passionate detective-turned-professor Yoo Dong Man.
Soompi

Watch: Kim Soo Hyun, Cha Seung Won, And More Share Excitement For Upcoming Criminal Drama At 1st Script Reading

“One Ordinary Day” has released a clip of its main cast at their very first script reading!. The Coupang Play original series “One Ordinary Day” is a Korean remake of the BBC show “Criminal Justice.” In the upcoming version, Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student that is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer with no interest in the truth.
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Jirisan, Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?

They might have given us a week off of new premieres, but this weekend sees two new shows — one a huge and long-awaited title, and the other a small niche show that sounds warm and comforting. With mountain rescues, fires, and dire straits in our future, we might just come to rely on a cute boy and a healing coffee shop to keep us centered.
dramabeans.com

Open Thread #731

Here is your Open Thread, which is here for you to chat about anything you want, whether it be drama-related or not. Nothing’s off-topic here! Spoilers may be rife, so proceed accordingly. Beautiful temperature nowadays - days with moderate temperature - nights a bit cold and smooth evenings. Now it...
Soompi

Cha Seung Won Is A Drained Lawyer Who Has Never Shined Before In Poster For “One Ordinary Day”

Upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” unveiled Cha Seung Won’s character poster. “One Ordinary Day” is an eight-episode Korean remake of the BBC show “Criminal Justice.” In the upcoming version, Kim Soo Hyun will star as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student that is designated as a suspect in a murder case overnight. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a low-class lawyer with no interest in the truth. The series will be directed by Lee Myung Woo, who previously led projects such as “Punch,” “Whisper,” and “The Fiery Priest.”
