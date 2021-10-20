Based on its description, laidback romance drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha was brimming with promise right from the start. With the leading dimpled duo of big city dentist Yoon Hye-jin (Shin Min-ah) and small town born and bred “Chief” Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho) fated to fall in love, the seaside town of Gongjin as the drama’s picturesque backdrop, and a crew of quirky town-dwellers each with their own heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking stories to buffer the show’s mostly mundane plot, the tvN drama has and had all the makings of a hit show — naturally, reflected in its high ratings and popular online presence.
