Crisis hotline, transport on track for summer

A statewide call center and hotline for people experiencing a mental health crisis is on track to go live this summer, state officials say.

Mobile crisis units are teams of trained professionals who respond to mental health crises with or without law enforcement involvement. The state will roll out an emergency 988 hotline in July 2022 at a call center to dispatch mental health professionals to respond and transport those in need of treatment, said Jeffrey Dismukes, spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

The state legislature increased funding to the department to expand its existing mobile crisis response.

The Norman City Council received an update during its Tuesday study session and learned between 30-40 adults call for help in a mental health or behavioral crisis each month in Cleveland County Dismukes said. Around 40 calls for youth in crisis each month originate mostly from Cleveland County, but some are from McClain County, he said.

Some calls come to the department directly and others are called in by law enforcement for mobile crisis response, Dismukes said.

Since July 2020, the council has discussed using $1 million it set aside to fund a city-managed mobile crisis unit program. After The Transcript reported in June that the state planned to expand its own program, the council entertained the idea of a partnership with the department.

The council did not discuss a financial partnership with the department Tuesday, or what it intends to do with the $1 million it set aside for the program.

Mobile crisis units divert calls to police departments when a person does not pose a public safety threat, and thanks to changes to state law, fewer officers will be needed to transport them to treatment facilities.

On Nov. 1, changes to state law will allow the department to contract with third parties if a person requires treatment more than 30 miles from the location of the incident. Those services could be online if contracts are finalized in time, Dismukes told the council.

“This is something we’ve [the department] been working on for a long time ,because we’re talking about issues that perpetuate a disease. It needs to be treated like a disease. You don’t need to be in the back of a police car. That’s not the best place for you,” Dismukes said.

Requests for transport within 30 miles will continue to fall to police departments, Dismukes said.

The call center could include additional dispatchers stationed in municipal communication departments, but Dismukes said he could not confirm that until the project’s request for proposal process was completed.

City Manager Darrel Pyle said Norman is ready and willing to make room for a 988 dispatcher in the new Emergency Operations Center, when it opens. The existing department is housed at the police department and has six stations, but 10 will be added in the new facility, he said.

“One of those spaces could be, at council’s direction, a 988 dispatcher,” Pyle said. “To be determined, but if council decides that’s a direction to go and once the state decides the paperwork for that direction to go, we’ll be ready.”