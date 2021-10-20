CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Did LCS board member Chris Patricca abuse of position?

By Admin
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres Gazette
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Lee County School Board voted Tuesday night to pass a motion, calling for board member Chris Patricca to be investigated by the Governor’s office for “abuse of position.”. The motion read as follows “A motion to...

thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County redistricting maps Downtown Lehigh Acres could become County Commission seat 2

If the taxpayers and voters in Lehigh Acres do not step up downtown Lehigh Acres could become County Commission seat 2 not 5 in the redistricting. NAACP leaders have offered their own redistricting map after rejecting seven maps offered to county commissioners by Lee County staff as discriminatory, saying they don’t meet the basic criteria of creating a minority-majority county commission district.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Letter to the Editor: The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved

The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved. For some time now, this school board committee has been in operation but has been put in place not to help children in our schools, but rather to influence them with communist propaganda. Much like our political system, our local school board also has been influenced by money and politics via billionaire, George Soros, and his groups. Soros is a well-known funder in destabilizing democratic or those nations which use free-market economies. Today, Soros and his organizations have a grip on our local school board which agrees with the illegitimate use of so-called “Critical Race Theory”, “Black Lives Matter”, “political correctness” and other socially destabilizing communist propaganda. Lee County School Board members should stop using communist ideologies to influence children attending our schools through the use of an equity and diversity committee, or by any other means.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did you Know?

Did you know that the National School Boards Association recently asked Joe Biden to declare parents as “domestic terrorists”?. In a letter from the National School Boards Association, the Biden administration was asked to use existing statutes such as the Gun-Free School Zones Act and also the USA Patriot Act to stop threats and violence directed towards school members over actions that could be “equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” according to the letter.
EDUCATION
Lehigh Acres Gazette

COVID-19 UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 30, 2021:

– 137 COVID-19 patients isolated in our hospitals (inpatient). – Of these patients, 6 of them are children being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. – Yesterday, we had 14 new COVID-19 hospital admissions and 32 COVID-19 discharges. – 69% of our ventilators and 17% of our ICU...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

 http://www.thelehighacresgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy