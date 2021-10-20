CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises for 5th day

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

U.S. Stock Futures Fall as Apple, Amazon Decline on Disappointing Earnings

Stock futures slipped in early morning trading Friday as shares of major technology companies suffered following disappointing earnings reports. Futures on the tech-focused Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.8%. S&P 500 futures shed 0.5% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were 45 points lower. Amazon shares dropped 4.9% in premarket trading after...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Global shares slip amid signs of optimism on global economy

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Friday despite the latest rally on Wall Street. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Stocks#Wall Street#Stock Markets#Rose#Ap
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes 266 points lower, halts string of gains as Nasdaq ekes out 3rd straight rise and Treasurys log steepest yield slide in 3 months

The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower Wednesday, ending a string of gains for the equity benchmarks that have been mostly rising to all-time highs on the back of upbeat quarterly results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 266 points, or 0.7%, at about 35,491, the S&P 500 index closed 0.5% lower at 4,552. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session nearly unchanged at 15,236, as a retreat in yields for the 10-year Treasury note and the 30-year Treasury bond hit lows not seen since July 19, according to Dow Jones...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
IBTimes

Most Asian Markets Rise After Wall St Record, Earnings In Focus

Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support. However, a fresh virus outbreak in China, where more than four million have now been put...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Asian shares rise after technology-powered rally on Wall St

Asian shares were higher Friday after technology companies powered the biggest gain on Wall Street since March. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
CNBC

HSBC sees opportunity in beaten down Chinese stocks

HSBC's Herald van der Linde sees opportunities now to buy Chinese stocks "at reasonable valuations." Speaking with CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday, Van Der Linde said investors should be buying Chinese stocks. Elsewhere in the region, the strategist said Southeast Asia's markets also "look pretty good" as the Covid...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Starbucks posts record quarterly sales thanks to US business

Starbucks on Thursday reported record quarterly sales thanks to its robust U.S. business that helped make up for weakness in China and other markets. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy