Energy Industry

Study: Fossil fuel plans would far overshoot climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The world needs to cut by more than half its production of coal,...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

techstartups.com

Blackstone CEO warns: ‘A real shortage of energy’ and ‘high energy prices will likely cause social unrest around the world’ as renewable energy fails to meet rising energy demands

As we reported yesterday, many countries are now turning back to coal as renewables fail to meet the increasing energy demands, causing skyrocketing electricity prices in Europe and blackouts in countries like China and Lebanon. Now, it appears the energy crisis is about to spread to the rest of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

House Dems say Big Oil pays lip service on climate

Congressional Democrats accused the petroleum industry of paying lip service to climate change Thursday, releasing an analysis that showed little effort by oil majors to advance green policies in Washington. A memo prepared ahead of Thursday's hearing with Big Oil chief executives said the industry -- while professing to support the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon pricing -- has done virtually no lobbying in Washington to enact policies consistent with those goals. "The companies appear to be using their praise of the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing to bolster their own public image while they continue to produce billions of barrels of fossil fuel and invest in new oil and gas extraction -- actions that are making the climate crisis worse," said an eight-page memo from the House Oversight Committee. For example, ExxonMobil reported only one instance of lobbying on the Paris Agreement between 2015 and 2021, while lobbying 74 times against a bill to repeal tax breaks and 36 times on US tax cuts approved in 2017.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

'Everything is at stake' as world gathers for climate talks

More than one world leader says humanity’s future, even survival, hangs in the balance when international officials meet in Scotland to try to accelerate efforts to curb climate change. Temperatures, tempers and hyperbole have all ratcheted up ahead of the United Nations summit. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
ENVIRONMENT
gcaptain.com

Asia Rushes to Snap Up American Gas to Keep Boilers, Furnaces Lit

Asian liquefied natural gas traders are rushing to secure shipments from the U.S., where prices are among the cheapest in the world, amid a dash to replenish supply before the winter. Firms in China and Japan, the two biggest importers, are seeking to procure LNG specifically from the U.S., and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Australia's net-zero plan fails to tackle our biggest contribution to climate change: Fossil fuel exports

The Morrison government's eleventh hour commitment to net zero by 2050 is a monumental failure. Critics rightly point out the government's plan involves no increase to Australia's 2030 climate target, no new funding or policies and few concrete details of how reductions will be achieved—except a heavy reliance on technological solutions not yet invented.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Australia v the climate part four: fossil fuels

Year after year, parts of our country are destroyed by floods and bushfires made worse by global heating. And yet multiple prime ministers have lost their jobs when they tried to do something about it. What’s behind Australia’s weak climate targets and its lack of ambition?. In part four, we...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia rules out committing to methane reduction target

Australia on Thursday ruled out promising to cut methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade in a stance that will add to criticism that the country is a laggard in addressing climate change.Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction Angus Taylor announced his government’s decision before he was to fly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.The United States and the European Union pledged in September to the 30% methane reduction target.Taylor said the only way Australia could achieve that target would be to reduce numbers of cattle and sheep.“At...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Australia's clean hydrogen revolution is a path to prosperity – but it must be powered by renewable energy

Days out from the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, the Morrison government on Tuesday announced a “practically achievable” path to reaching its new target of net-zero emissions by 2050. As expected, the government will pursue a “technology not taxes” approach – eschewing policies such as a carbon price in favour of technological solutions to reduce emissions. Developing Australia’s fledgling hydrogen industry is a central plank in the plan. This technological shift should not be seen as a cost burden for Australia. Yes, major transformation in industry is needed as it moves away from conventional fossil-fuelled processes. But this green industrial revolution...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

If all 2030 climate targets are met, the planet will heat by 2.7℃ this century. That's not OK

If nations make good on their latest promises to reduce emissions by 2030, the planet will warm by at least 2.7℃ this century, a report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has found. This overshoots the crucial internationally agreed temperature rise of 1.5℃. Released today, just days before the international climate change summit in Glasgow begins, UNEP’s Emissions Gap Report works out the difference between where greenhouse emissions are projected to be in 2030 and where they should be to avoid the worst climate change impacts. It comes as the Morrison government yesterday officially committed to a target of net-zero emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil

The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that threaten their livelihoods. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut down on heat-trapping emissions, shaking the very foundation of their economies. In the other, global temperatures keep rising, at the risk of rendering unlivable much of the Gulf’s already extremely hot terrain.The political stability of the six Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman — is rooted in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Australia sets net-zero goal but sees future for fossil fuels

Australia’s Prime Minister finally agreed to a plan to zero out its carbon emissions by 2050, but said he wouldn’t enshrine the target in law, and would continue to rely on fossil fuels and projects designed to offset planet-warming greenhouse gases. Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the target days before...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
EurekAlert

Clean energy: Idaho National Laboratory launches its Net-Zero Microgrid program

Idaho National Laboratory is launching a new Net-Zero Microgrid (NZM) program thanks to funding from the Department of Energy’s Office of Electricity. This program will research carbon-free solutions that offer enhanced resilience to critical infrastructure, supporting the U.S. and the entire globe, including underserved communities. “Microgrids are a set of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE

