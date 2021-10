Ben Simmons’ situation in Philly continues to spiral as he was kicked from practice by Doc Rivers and fined $1.4 million for his recent behaviors. Aside from the drama in Brooklyn over Kyrie Irving and his decision to not get vaccinated, only one other city even comes close to having their drama all over sports media. That franchise is the 76ers and their star, Ben Simmons.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO