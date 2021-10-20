CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

'The game honors you:' Cody Bellinger's clutch swing in NLCS Game 3 evokes memory of legendary Dodger home run

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES — He’s surrounded by TV crews on the field Tuesday, serenaded by screaming fans who refuse to leave, and the Dodger Stadium loudspeakers blaring for all of Los Angeles to hear, Cody Bellinger is trying to somehow describe the scene.

The interviews end, Bellinger walks off the field and ducks into the Los Angeles Dodgers dugout.

He grabs his batting gloves, heads to the clubhouse, and abruptly stops. He retreats.

He heads back towards the equipment trunk sitting on the floor, lifts up the top, and finds his bat.

Bellinger grabs it, clutches it under his arm, walks away, taking no chances.

This bat is staying with him.

Bellinger doesn’t know whether he’s going to save it for his trophy room, give it to the Hall of Fame, or go to sleep with it, but that bat sure wasn’t going to leave his side.

It was one majestic swing of the bat that saved an Dodgers’ season with a 6-5 victory over Atlanta , sending the crowd of 51,307 into hysterics with the most improbable and incredible home run hit at Dodger Stadium since Kirk Gibson’s famous shot in the 1988 World Series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnIR5_0cWfSjAB00
Cody Bellinger rounds the bases after his three-run home run in the eighth inning. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

“We were dead in the water,’’ Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “You could see it. It just flipped everything. It's just hard to imagine a bigger hit that I can remember, really, just what was at stake.’’

The Dodgers were five outs away from going down 3 games to 0 in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series until the eighth inning, losing 5-2, with two runners on.

Bellinger, who was lost all season, hitting an embarrassing .165, without an extra-base hit in the postseason, was at the plate. He was down 1-and-2 in the count. Atlanta reliever Luke Jackson threw a 96-mph fastball two, three inches above the strikezone, and a couple of inches outside, hoping Bellinger would swing.

Bellinger swung away. It soared high and deep into the night, landing 399 feet away, into the right-field pavilion, just like Gibson’s walk-off in Game 1 of the ’88 World Series, where you can still hear the words of Vin Scully.

“High fly ball into right field….She is….GONE! ….In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.’’

Jackson was 3 years from being born when Gibson homered, but has seen the film clip hundreds of times, with Dennis Eckersley dropping his head.

Now, he can only hope Tuesday night’s image doesn’t carry a similar historical significance.

“Sad thing is,’’ Jackson quietly said, “I would do the same thing again.

“I was trying to throw a fastball up and away. I actually threw it better than I thought I threw it. Out of my hand, I was like, 'Oh, that's a ball. It's too high.’

“No, it wasn't too high. A good player put a good swing on it. Pretty remarkable.

“It hurts.’’

NLCS GAME 3: Cody Bellinger's dramatic home run saves Dodgers' season

SCOTT BORAS: MLB agent says pitcher usage is 'black eye on the game'

The Dodgers, trailing by three runs since the fourth inning, with thousands of fans already heading towards the exits, suddenly were tied at 5-apiece with one of the biggest homers in Dodger history.

“I don’t know how he hit that ball,’’ Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor said. “The ball was like a foot over his head. Man, that gave us new life.’’

Bellinger jumped into the air after the swing, took a few steps, spun, did a pirouette, and danced around the bases as the stadium shook.

“Pure enjoyment,’’ Bellinger said. “In the moment, it's loud. You don't really hear anything. And you don't really see anything. Rounding second, saw the boys in the dugout giving me the celebration, so I had to do it back.

“Pure joy. Just glad that I could tie up the game right there to give us a chance.’’

The game may have been tied, but realistically, it was over. Three batters later, Mookie Betts hit a two-out double to center, scoring Taylor for a 6-5 lead. Now it was officially over.

The Dodgers are alive.

Atlanta is shaken.

Never has a 2-games-to-1 deficit ever felt so good in a seven-game series.

And never has a 2-1 lead ever felt so vulnerable.

“We have lost tough games before and bounced back,’’ Atlanta manager Brian Snitker says. “This is just one of them games. You got to get 27 outs, man."

“I think the guys have a lot of confidence in themselves. There's going to be no residual effects after this game here.’’

Well, we’re about to find out.

Oakland A’s manager Tony La Russa and Eckersley tried to tell us the same thing, but the A’s never recovered, losing the World Series in five games.

Atlanta is still in the driver’s seat, but instead of watching a .165 hitting first baseman at the bottom of the lineup flounder night after night, they must worry about Bellinger’s newfound confidence.

“Tell them, Belli,’’ said Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, sitting next to Bellinger in the interview room. “They're good, but you drive a Benz too.’’

Said Bellinger: "I do got a Benz.’’

The moment wouldn’t have been possible months ago, or even weeks ago, with Bellinger shortening his swing, widening his stance, dropping his hands, getting rid of the loop in his swing, and squaring up the ball, just as he and Dodgers hitting coach Brant Brown have religiously worked on the past few months.

“I just think it was an important change,’’ Brown said. “His stance almost premeditates his intent, not trying to do too much. Everyone’s been a little bit down on him but they don’t know the work he’s gone through.

“He knew he had to do something. It’s just something that changes his intent right from the get-go, allows him to have a little shorter swing, allows him to do things like he did today.’’

So long, ineptitude.

It’s Bellinger again, just in the nick of time.

“He was at a point, I know, thinking was he ever going to get another hit,’’ Roberts said. “And that's a real thought, not realistic, but it's a real thought for players. So, you're feeling his struggles, and he was rock bottom, and the confidence. He didn't quit fighting and competing and working.

“The game honors you.

“And the game honored him today.’’

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The game honors you:' Cody Bellinger's clutch swing in NLCS Game 3 evokes memory of legendary Dodger home run

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
theScore

Braves' Pederson: Dodgers told me they weren't interested last winter

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson has tormented his former team during the National League Championship Series, but it didn't have to be that way. Pederson, who spent seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers before leaving via free agency last winter, says he wanted to stay with L.A., but the team didn't want him back.
MLB
chatsports.com

Post-2021 NLDS Game 5 Thread: Cody Bellinger Was Clutch, But SoSG Sax Is The Real Hero

In one of the most tense Dodgers playoff games I have ever seen, the Dodgers overcame the ghosts of Giants playoff games past, and won 2021 NLDS Game 5 in its final inning. The game's box score looked identical for the Giants and Dodgers through the first eight innings, with each team showing one run on six hits, and both runs coming in the sixth inning (Dodgers, off a Mookie Betts single and stolen base, scoring on a Corey Seager RBI double; Giants, on a solo home run to deep center by Darren Ruf).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Kirk Gibson
Person
Scott Boras
Person
Cody Bellinger
Person
Brant Brown
Person
Dennis Eckersley
Larry Brown Sports

Baseball world reacts to Cody Bellinger’s huge Game 3 home run

Cody Bellinger may have saved the Los Angeles Dodgers’ season with a massive home run on Tuesday night. The Dodgers entered Game 3 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves down 2-0. The Dodgers got out to a 2-0 lead in Game 3 but blew it and fell behind 5-2. They were down to their final five outs of the game and facing a 3-0 deficit in the series.
MLB
chatsports.com

Cody Bellinger wins redemption with one swing as Dodgers eliminate Giants in classic Game 5

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Cody Bellinger, Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player Award, National League West. Playing a recent NL MVP winner has rarely been questionable. Yet it felt questionable for much of the season as the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers kept penciling in Cody Bellinger as he floundered to a miserable .165/.240/.302 line.
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Cody Bellinger’s 9th-inning hit sends Dodgers past Giants into NLCS

Cody Bellinger lined a one-out, go-ahead single in the top of the ninth inning Thursday night, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to the National League Championship Series with a 2-1 victory over the host San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the NL Division Series. In a contest that would be the season's last for one of the two winningest teams in the majors, the Dodgers rode Mookie Betts' 4-for-4 performance and the combined six-hitter of six pitchers to the fifth NLCS berth in six years.
MLB
Daily Breeze

Cody Bellinger delivers Dodgers’ big hit to beat Giants in NLDS Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO ― Five days before one swing ended the National League Division Series, a reporter asked Dodgers manager Dave Roberts about Cody Bellinger’s mechanics in the batter’s box – the same flawed mechanics that led the one-time Most Valuable Player to hit .165 in a confounding regular season. “For...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clutches#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Hall Of Fame#Usa Today Sports
True Blue LA

Cody Bellinger delivers in the clutch yet again

Remember the really bad season Cody Bellinger had in 2021? Neither do I. The 2021 campaign was a forgettable one for Bellinger. He had offseason surgery and missed most of spring training. Then a week into the season he injured his leg and missed a solid chunk of the year. He’d go on to have other IL stints during the season as well. On top of all that, he had the worst season of his big-league career as he struggled at the plate.
MLB
thecomeback.com

Corey Seager home run puts Dodgers up 2-0 just two batters into NLCS Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers got off to a hot start in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series Sunday, trying to bounce back from their 3-2 loss the previous night. While their starting lineup (surprisingly without third baseman Justin Turner, thanks to a neck injury) entered the game four-for-33 lifetime against Atlanta Braves starter Ian Anderson, leadoff hitter Mookie Betts singled to left on the fifth pitch he saw. And second batter Corey Seager (seen above during Saturday’s game) then homered to right on the first pitch he saw:
MLB
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Will Cody Bellinger’s swing changes carry into Dodgers’ 2022 season?

LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger has not looked like the same hitter in October that he was during a miserable regular season. That’s because he isn’t. Late in the season, Bellinger lowered his hands and spread out slightly in his stance. During the postseason, he has taken the adjustments a step farther, moving up in the batter’s box slightly at times and even choking up on the bat.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Attributes Game Saving HR to a Couple of Teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers, Cody Bellinger, Atlanta Braves, 2003 National League Championship Series, Max Scherzer, Cy Young Award, Will Smith. If you’re like most fans watching Game 3 of the NLCS, you probably had given up hope in the Dodgers coming out with a win, especially with the way they were playing. I don’t blame you one bit. However, nothing is guaranteed in the game of baseball and that’s what makes it so exciting.
MLB
FOX Sports

Cody Bellinger comes through in Dodgers' NLCS Game 3 rally vs. the Braves

LOS ANGELES — As it soared toward him, Cody Bellinger tracked Luke Jackson’s pitch with his eyes. As they so often do, his eyes assured him he could connect with it. But this time, he actually could. And this time, Bellinger didn’t put all of himself into his swing. He did just enough.
MLB
Redlands Daily Facts

Cody Bellinger’s return to health is coming at opportune time for Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — The man who once hit 47 home runs in a single season went 47 days between his ninth and 10th home runs of 2021. The swing that tied Game 3 of the National League Championship Series has rarely been seen from Cody Bellinger in 2021. Bellinger has...
MLB
elisportsnetwork.com

Cody Bellinger hits clutch go-ahead RBI-single to give Dodgers lead over Giants, 2-1

Cody Bellinger hit a clutch go-ahead single to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead 2-1 over the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning of game five of the NLDS. The Dodgers and Braves will meet in the National League Championship Series for the second season in a row. Atlanta poses a considerable threat to the Dodgers. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

286K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy