Tucson City Council approves new ADU code

In a 6-1 vote Tuesday night, Tucson City Council approved the new code for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU).

The new ordinance says that anyone who has a lot size greater than or equal to 7,000 square feet can build a 1,000 square foot ADU. Anyone with a lot size smaller than 7,000 square feet can build a 750 square foot ADU. The ADUs can be 12 feet tall unless they are attached to the primary structure, then they can be the same height as the primary building.

Ward 6 Council Member Steve Kozachik, who voted no on the ordinance, said this creates opportunities for ADU's that are larger than the main house.

"You're putting these neighborhoods in a position of having a close casita that is larger than a primary dwelling unit on their lot," Kozachik said.

Kozachik also said that this created opportunities for outside investors to build more student housing.

Karan Schreiber, who lives in the Jefferson Park Neighborhood, said this is her main concern.

"The investors are just chomping at the bit to get at this. They are salivating to be able to rent two properties because they don’t have to live on site," Schreiber said. "They rent them and you never see the property managers again and the places just turn into rubble."

Tucson City Council also reaffirmed a water rate hike for those in unincorporated Pima County. The new rates were set back in August .

