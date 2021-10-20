CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Midtown Bojangles has a new look and it’s officially #TailgateHQ

By Alivia McAtee
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMEmR_0cWfSJPP00

This content was created in partnership with Bojangles.

Bojangles is Charlotte’s tailgate headquarters, and to prove it they’ve wrapped their Midtown location in black and blue.

The goal: The restaurant wrap is a celebration of Bojangles’ hometown pride and a (not so subtle) reminder that Bojangles and football go hand in hand.

The background: Bojangles is a born-and-bred Charlotte brand, so it’s no surprise they’re showing their hometeam pride in a big way by wrapping one of the most central locations in the city.

Big Bo Boxes are key to feeding a hungry tailgate crew. Though they’re a *bit* smaller than a restaurant, they still hold all the fixin’s and Legendary Iced Tea® to feed a crowd.

  • Take your pick of an 8, 12, or 20-piece. All sizes come in a Big Bo Box to keep the goods secure. Plus, it doubles as a tailgate decoration.

Snag a Big Bo Box at your nearest Bojangles (but bonus points if you head to the Midtown location to check out the new look). They can make any day feel like gameday.

Here’s a look around the wrapped Midtown location

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvXiF_0cWfSJPP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TV2Qf_0cWfSJPP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TaSy_0cWfSJPP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUOFa_0cWfSJPP00

Bojangles is the #TailgateHQ on gameday – swing by your nearest location for everything you need to rule the tailgate.

