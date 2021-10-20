College volleyball roundup: Mountaineers sweep the Yotes

Buy Now Mountaineer Breanna Shaffer (14) prepares to spike the ball against Evergreen University during a volleyball match at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — In the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team’s first match of five straight home contests, the team did not disappoint.

The Mountaineers swept the College of Idaho in straight sets for the team’s fourth straight win on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The victory improves Eastern’s record to 19-5 on the year and 14-2 in conference play.

The Mountaineers won the three sets 25-14, 25-23 and 25-21.

In the first set, it was all Eastern as the Mountaineers jumped out to an early 11-4 lead. Eastern consistently led by at least 10 points and cruised to a 25-14 final in the first set.

Things tightened up in the next two sets, but Eastern was able to hold out for victories.

A big rally midway through the second set drew the Yotes back into the match, cutting the lead to 17-14 after trailing big earlier in the set. The College of Idaho knotted the score at 22-22, but the Mountaineers were able to take control of the set and win off a kill from Cambree Scott.

The third set was neck-and-neck for nearly the entirety of the frame, with the Mountaineers holding a consistent narrow lead. The match stayed close all the way up to a 22-21 Eastern advantage, but the Mountaineers made clutch plays late in the set. Eastern scored three straight points and won the set on a kill by Breanna Shaffer to take the match.

Shaffer led the team with 11 kills, while Scott was right behind with 10. Scott also had a team-high seven blocks. Alexis McMurtrey recorded 16 assists and Hailey Arritola led the team with 10 digs. Hannah Ledgerwood tallied 13 assists and two aces.

Eastern will have two days off before back-to-back matches at Quinn Coliseum this weekend. The Mountaineers will host Warner Pacific on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.