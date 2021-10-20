Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox had a grand old time in Houston on Saturday night, evening their ALCS with the Astros at a game apiece thanks to a pair of big swings from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers. Boston clubbed a pair of grand slams over the first two innings of Game 2, with Martinez hitting one in the first inning and Devers following with one in the second. The Red Sox took Game 2 in convincing fashion, 9-5, to even the series. Martinez put the Red Sox on top 4-0 with a grand slam off Houston starter Luis Garcia in...

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO