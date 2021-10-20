CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Eovaldi just misses, Red Sox fall, Astros tie ALCS 2-all

By DOUG ALDEN - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 9 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Once again, in a key spot in...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
New York Post

Reggie Jackson enjoying life with Astros and Jose Altuve

BOSTON — What a thing it is that the very season the Astros reached the rarefied air of five consecutive American League Championship Series appearances, a member of the last club to pull that off climbed aboard this ultra-successful franchise. “I’ve had two situations where I was able to get...
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mark Madden's Hot Take: Astros' appearance makes World Series must-miss TV

Don’t watch the World Series. I won’t. Not one pitch. The presence of the Houston Astros guarantees that. There was a good chance I wouldn’t watch, anyway. MLB stinks for many reasons, not least that efficiency has quashed entertainment and robbed baseball of action and romance. But Houston cheated, most...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Alcs#Ap#The Boston Red Sox
NJ.com

World Series 2021: Astros’ Jose Altuve hits Game 2 home run thanks to help from Mr. October

When Mr. October speaks, people listen. That includes the Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. New York Yankees Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson helped Altuve’s bat come alive in Game 2 of the World Series, with the second baseman hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.
MLB
The Independent

Major League Baseball has shown its real face — so don’t root for anyone in the World Series

Remember April, when Major League Baseball (MLB) pulled this year’s All-Star game from Georgia to protest the state’s new restrictive voting law? At the time MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”But that was six months ago, an eternity in this country’s short attention span. Tonight’s opening game in the World Series between the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros will...
MLB
CBS Boston

Martinez, Devers Slam Astros In Game 2 As Red Sox Even ALCS

HOUSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox had a grand old time in Houston on Saturday night, evening their ALCS with the Astros at a game apiece thanks to a pair of big swings from J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers. Boston clubbed a pair of grand slams over the first two innings of Game 2, with Martinez hitting one in the first inning and Devers following with one in the second. The Red Sox took Game 2 in convincing fashion, 9-5, to even the series. Martinez put the Red Sox on top 4-0 with a grand slam off Houston starter Luis Garcia in...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

MLB World Series 2021 -- Braves turn on power, Charlie Morton breaks his leg and other big moments in Game 1 win over Astros

The big story of Game 1 of the World Series was Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton's fractured fibula that knocked him out in the third inning and the rest of the contest against the Houston Astros. The top highlight of the game might be the Braves' ace striking out Jose Altuve looking at a wicked 2-2 curveball, but completing his delivery in pain and leaving the game. The Braves won 6-2.
MLB
Brainerd Dispatch

Red Sox slam Astros again, grab 2-1 ALCS lead

BOSTON -- Kyle Schwarber smacked the Red Sox's third grand slam in the past two games as Boston powered to a 12-3 rout of Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night. The Red Sox finished the night with four homers while taking a...
MLB
NESN

Here Are Red Sox-Astros Pitching Matchups For ALCS Games 1 And 2

Both the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros have shared what their starting rotation will look like for the first two games of the upcoming American League Championship Series. So what should we expect from Games 1 and 2?. Alex Cora revealed Thursday that Chris Sale will get the...
MLB
Houston Chronicle

ALCS Game 2: How Astros' loss to Red Sox played out

The Astros and Red Sox played Game 2 of their American League Championship Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, which Boston won 9-5 to even the best-of-seven series at one game apiece. Follow along here each game for breaking news, live updates and analysis from our team of writers.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy