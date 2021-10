The concept of a group of teens being stalked by a person they believe they accidentally killed was first chronicled in the 1973 novel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which served as the inspiration for the 1997 film of the same name. Years later, the concept is once again being revived and reimagined for a TV series on Amazon Prime Video, which understandably needs to make some updates not only to the original novel but even to the 1997 movie for it to feel fresh and contemporary for modern audiences. I Know What You Did Last Summer debuts on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

