Curry, Warriors stun James, Lakers 121-114 in opener

The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were incredible during the Los Angeles Lakers season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The two stars combined for 67 points and 22 rebounds in a reminder of just how deadly a duo they can be. The same cannot be said for Russell Westbrook, who...
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Russell Westbrook is one of the better point guards in the league, and when the Los Angeles Lakers traded for him in the offseason, there was a belief that he would turn the team into instant contenders. The team was already a championship-caliber squad, however, the addition of Russ would theoretically push them over the edge.
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
In two of the Lakers’ six preseason games, Anthony Davis started at center. In the other four, it was veteran seven-footer DeAndre Jordan, with Dwight Howard coming off the bench in all five contests he appeared in. According to head coach Frank Vogel, however, we should not take that as...
Skip Bayless finds every little excuse to bash LeBron James, even in his exchanges on the court. Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar starred in a heated moment with Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne. After Payne trash-talked LeBron, the 4x NBA champion fired back, telling him to stay humble...
LeBron James has been in the public eye for roughly 20 years. Since his high school days in Ohio, the legendary NBA star has been a celebrity athlete. James, who’s won four NBA championships, is one of the greatest success stories in modern sports history. Throughout all of this, James...
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2021/22 NBA season. The purple and gold are trying to turn things around following a tumultuous and full of injury 2020/21 season. Unfortunately, even after they landed quality veterans, things haven't clicked for Frank Vogel's team. To make things...
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
The on-court spat between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard was all over social media as the to Los Angeles Lakers stars were seen getting into it on the sidelines. Dwight Howard was asked about the altercation after the game. The Lakers big man was vocal that the dispute was settled immediately after tempers flared on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers were upset big time by a previously winless Oklahoma City Thunder squad. Russell Westbrook was in no mood after the loss as OKC’s Darius Bazley dunked the ball in the game’s final seconds. Russ garnered his second technical of the game after jawing over the play, which led to his ejection.
It might just be opening night, but the Golden State Warriors announced their re-entry into the championship picture by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at Staples Center, 121-114. Backed by Stephen Curry's triple-double and Jordan Poole's surprising 20-point outburst, the Warriors proved that they are ready to start winning on the NBA's biggest stage yet again.
Everybody had something to say about the unfortunate incident between Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard during Friday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The two big men starred in a heated altercation on the bench, which set the alarms at Staples Center. Even though they made...
In a thriller win over the San Antonio Spurs, Russell Westbrook finally showed up and took over the Los Angeles Lakers. Brodie landed in Los Angeles surrounded by doubts, but he shook them off on Tuesday night, dropping 33 points and grabbing 10 rebounds on the Texas franchise. Anthony Davis...
It’s LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors Tuesday night as the 2021 NBA season opens up. The Lakers and Warriors are both looking to bounce back after falling short of expectations in a COVID-shortened season as they both look to return to full strength. James will be joined by Anthony Davis and new addition Russell Westbrook in L.A. Meanwhile, the Warriors are looking to get Klay Thompson back in this mix this season as the star shooter returns from injury, but are not expected to have him back Tuesday night.
