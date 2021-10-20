CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roche raises 2021 outlook as COVID-19 tests continue powering sales

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Roche raised its 2021 sales forecast on Wednesday after the Swiss drugmaker posted an 8% rise in nine-month revenues, powered by demand for COVID-19 tests and strength in the overall business helped by newly launched diagnostics platforms.

Overall sales in the nine months to September rose to 46.68 billion Swiss francs ($50.54 billion) from 43.98 billion Swiss francs last year, the Basel-based company said.

