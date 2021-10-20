CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
57th Chicago International Film Festival Review – Mayor Pete

By Robert Kojder
Cover picture for the articleFeaturing Pete Buttigieg, and Chasten Buttigieg. An inside look at Pete Buttigieg campaign to run for President of the United States. The 2019 Iowa caucus is typically remembered for the botched and delayed voting results, and the surprise victory for openly gay South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Directed by Jesse...

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Scene at Chi Film Fest: ‘Spencer,’ ‘Mayor Pete’

Sorry for the delay, folks. Am I flattering myself in thinking that anyone was actually waiting for this? Probably, but I don’t mind. While I hope my CIFF coverage over the course of fall break has expanded your watchlist — or maybe even encouraged you to participate in the local arts in the future — I wouldn’t have run all around the Windy City, furiously typing things in between screenings and late into the night after I arrived home, if I didn’t want to do it for myself. So if you tagged along, thanks! But if you didn’t, I will be okay.
MOVIES
Lake Oswego Review

Review: Exploring love and unease at Portland Film Festival

The Tribune's guest reviewer said film lovers should check out 'Americanish' and 'When Claude Got Shot'This is part of a series of articles on the 2021 Portland Film Festival. Click here for more coverage. Film festivals are often a study in contrasts, a way station for films that don't fit conventional Hollywood programming norms. I would point to two worthy examples this week at the Portland Film Festival — a rom-com and a documentary— that fit and don't fit in interesting ways. One doesn't necessarily expect to see a rom-com at a film festival — Hollywood churns them...
PORTLAND, OR
Deadline

‘Mayor Pete,’ Documentary On Pete Buttigieg’s Historic Presidential Run, Opens 33rd NewFest LGBTQ+ Festival

NewFest, New York’s LGBTQ+ film festival, kicks off tonight with one of the most prominent documentaries of the fall. Mayor Pete, directed by Jesse Moss, goes behind the scenes and on the stump with Pete Buttigieg as he became the first openly gay major presidential candidate, vying for the Democratic nomination. Buttigieg’s campaign was unusual not only because of his gay identity, but for his résumé: his background in elective office was limited to serving as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana (that’s more political experience than Donald Trump brought to the job, but still). “One of the reasons I wanted to...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

Mayor Pete – Chicago Film Fest 2021

Documentary filmmaker Jesse Moss brings audiences inside Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in the new documentary, Mayor Pete. My first thought upon watching this film is that it’s amazing that Boys State was finishing up while Moss was hard at work on this film. But more than that, it shows the ins and outs of a presidential campaign. We get an inside look at the debate prep that comes with running for president. Getting elected to office is easier said than done but running for president is no easy feat for anybody. As we all know, his campaign would shockingly win in Iowa before coming to an early end and he would go onto endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid. The rest is history. But anyway, the access that Moss gets is way more than any filmmaker could ask for. No campaign in the ride mind would let a filmmaker into the room for their debate prep. And yet, this is exactly what happens.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
imdb.com

‘Mayor Pete’ Review: Vérité Doc Offers a Breezy Look Inside Pete Buttigieg’s Historic 2020 Campaign

A Pete Buttigieg documentary is, on some level, a step backwards for director Jesse Moss, who goes from “Boys State” one year to boy mayor the next, but there’s a natural kinship between these two films about the present and future of American politics, both of which paint scrappy vérité portraits of young men as they negotiate their own personal identities while trawling for votes in a country where identity has become the ultimate campaign issue. If the stakes are exponentially higher in “Mayor Pete,” however, you’d never know it from watching the movie’s unflappable namesake as he explodes onto the national scene and challenges heavyweights like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for the top spot on the Democratic ticket.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Team McAuliffe emails reveal effort to 'kill this' Fox News story

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe's campaign raised eyebrows by spending nearly $60,000 to hire a high-profile attorney known for masterminding election-related legal challenges. When Fox News sent the campaign a request for comment, the McAuliffe campaign scrambled to "kill" the story, according to emails mistakenly sent to Fox News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Declaration of Independence to Defend Violent Capitol Riot

Republicans have long been trying to thread the needle of defending the Jan. 6 rally to protest the 2020 election results while trying to wash their hands of any culpability for the violent riot at the Capitol that followed. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) isn’t splitting hairs. During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Tuesday, Greene cited the Declaration of Independence to defend the actual insurrection, the one in which hundreds of Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, resulting in five deaths and dozens of injuries. “Jan. 6 was just a riot,” Greene said, implying the violent attempt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden is rethinking that whole filibuster thing

With help from Rishika Dugyala, Bianca Quilantan, Nancy Vu and Teresa Wiltz. What up Recast family! The President and Democrats inch closer to a framework on the sprawling human infrastructure plan and Biden is set to stump in Virginia with a week to go before gubernatorial elections there. But we kick things off today with the filibuster and the president signaling his willingness to modify Senate procedures.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Yes, Virginia, there is a vital choice

Virginians have a chance on Nov. 2 to take the side of their state’s historical giants of 1776. Doing so requires repudiating corrosive leftist forces that are sacrificing cherished values, rejecting the gubernatorial candidacy and demagogic campaign of Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and choosing Republican Glenn Youngkin as their next governor.
VIRGINIA STATE

