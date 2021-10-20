57th Chicago International Film Festival Review – Mayor Pete

Documentary filmmaker Jesse Moss brings audiences inside Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in the new documentary, Mayor Pete. My first thought upon watching this film is that it’s amazing that Boys State was finishing up while Moss was hard at work on this film. But more than that, it shows the ins and outs of a presidential campaign. We get an inside look at the debate prep that comes with running for president. Getting elected to office is easier said than done but running for president is no easy feat for anybody. As we all know, his campaign would shockingly win in Iowa before coming to an early end and he would go onto endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid. The rest is history. But anyway, the access that Moss gets is way more than any filmmaker could ask for. No campaign in the ride mind would let a filmmaker into the room for their debate prep. And yet, this is exactly what happens.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 DAYS AGO