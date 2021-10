Halloween is finally here and it brings with it a plethora of costume-filled events in Milwaukee. There’s a bar crawl and costume contest happening on E. Brady Street, and Company Brewing will be celebrating Halloween all day on Saturday with a pet costume contest and tons of live music. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is debuting its Green Bay Packers-themed musical, and the Milwaukee Art Museum has a new mural that explores historical Black narratives and their relationship to media. If you have a taste for the sea, check out Oyster Fest at Harbor House, where guests will have the chance to try up to 16 different types of oysters.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO