The Edmonton Oilers improve to a perfect 3-0 at home and on the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with the Anaheim Ducks. Rogers Place is looking tougher and tougher for teams to come into and play with how the Oilers have performed so far in front of a home crowd that has been longing to come together and cheer their team on.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO