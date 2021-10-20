CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: blind fanaticism, conspiracy theories and a fatal attack on the Capitol

By Phil Harrison, Hollie Richardson and Jack Seale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120Snd_0cWfOQCQ00
'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Angeli, centre, wearing horns, inside the Capitol building on 6 January.

Four Hours at the Capitol

9pm, BBC Two

“I believe that Donald Trump was anointed by God,” says one of the insurrectionists who besieged the Capitol building on 6 January 2021. This level of blind fanaticism helps to explain the extraordinary events meticulously detailed in Dan Reed’s documentary. It’s excellently sourced and skilfully assembled. However, it feels light on analysis, which has the effect of creating equivalency between various absurd conspiracy theories and other, more measured takes on the day’s events. Phil Harrison

Beverley and Jordan: Destination Wedding

8pm, ITV

Beverley Callard calls on former I’m a Celeb … campmate-in-crime Jordan North to assist with her wedding vow renewals in Spain. Those who were warmed by the pair’s unexpected friendship might quite enjoy watching them try flamenco dancing and grape crushing while trying to plan a ceremony. Others might not. Hollie Richardson

Shetland

9pm, BBC One

As we rejoin Douglas Henshall’s DI Perez, he’s even more melancholy than usual; his mother has just died and his father is struggling with his memory. But soon he’s also dealing with the doorstep shooting of a prominent and controversial Shetlander. PH

Extraordinary Extensions

9pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAqyN_0cWfOQCQ00
Tinie Tempah in Extraordinary Extensions. Photograph: Channel 4

Tinie Tempah has an active interest in interior design, having treated himself to Alexander McQueen’s old house in Hackney. In this new series, he follows homeowners across the UK as they embark on ambitious extensions. Tonight: three buildings under a huge glass roof in Hampshire. PH

The Love Trap

10pm, Channel 4

In this brutal new dating show, eligible bachelor David finds himself in a mansion full of women. There’s dates and flirting, but there’s a challenge too: half of these women are “traps” simply in the game to win a cash prize. One by one, David must reject them by literally dumping them through trapdoors in the floor. Ouch. PH

Bump

10:35pm, BBC One

This drily funny Australian dramedy introduces a family in minor crisis, with Dad irresponsibly absent, Mum always frustrated, and their nerdy daughter Oly who goes into labour without even knowing she was pregnant. The way that bombshell reshapes each character’s existing flaws is smartly thought through. Jack Seale

