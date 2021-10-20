CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

No baloney

By Roger WILLIAMS
Florida Weekly
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, Oct. 24 falls on Sunday this coming week, the traditional day of worship on the Christian calendar. It also happens to be National Bologna Day. No doubt there are many good reasons to worship on a Sunday, but bologna is probably not one of them. Unless, of course, you’re in...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

Whatever happened to separation of church and state?

Whatever happened to our country’s oldest constitutional value: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …”?. Has the principle of government neutrality towards religion been locked away under glass, like a cherished but quaint cultural antique?. Take the Maine law permitting...
RELIGION
Florida Weekly

Local author, J.C. Bruce, wins prestigious Florida Literary Award

The Florida Writers Association, the state’s largest and most prestigious literary organization, has announced that Naples journalist and author J.C. Bruce has won both gold and silver medals in the 2021 Royal Palm Literary Awards. “Strange Currents: A Story From the Files of Alexander Strange” won first place in the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
New York Post

Missing Colorado mom, 39, found living on New York City streets

A Colorado mom reported missing two months ago was recently found “safe” in Manhattan. But the story does not yet have a happy ending. Loved ones say Alyssa Olivier’s story is a family’s worst nightmare: she’s suffered an apparent mental break and is homeless — and possibly violent — on the streets of New York City.
COLORADO STATE
MarketRealist

Why Is Cream Cheese Flying Off the Shelves in the U.S.?

It's a common sight to encounter empty shelves in grocery stores these days. The U.S. is facing a shortage of many food items. While there isn't a widespread food shortage across the U.S., certain areas are experiencing a strain. Some items like turkeys, pet food, Lunchables, juice boxes, bottled water, and cream cheese have been impacted by the shortage. Why is there a cream cheese shortage in the U.S.?
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

Joe Biden's presidency may be transformed by a week

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Upton Sinclair
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Baloney#Alcohol#School Children#Food Drink#Christian#Italian#American
Daily Mail

Florida's surgeon general tells Tucker Carlson the evidence for mask mandates in schools is 'very weak' as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis's ongoing refusal of stricter regulations

Florida's surgeon general appeared on a Tucker Carlson segment Wednesday night to discuss why the state doesn't have a mask mandate for schoolchildren as Covid-19 cases see a steep decline despite Gov Ron DeSantis continuing to refuse stricter lockdowns and regulations. Dr Joseph Ladapo told the Fox News host that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Running a Jail, Not a Hotel’: Judge Has Had It With Capitol Rioters Alleging Mistreatment

Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.” Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court. One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Telegraph

Eric Trump mocks 'sensitive' US army as he tells rally father Donald is 'gonna be back'

Eric Trump mocked America's top general for running "sensitivity training" for the military while China tested nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles, at a conference attended by throngs of QAnon supporters and vaccine conspiracy theorists. The son of the former president gave one of the strongest hints yet that Donald Trump was plotting...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Cat Country 107.3

Award-winning Former Channel 10 News Reporter Dead at Age 76

Clark was a reporter at Channel 10 from 1978 to 1991. While he was there, he won several awards for his coverage of the MOVE bombing in Philadelphia in 1985, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. He also hosted a public affairs show, "Channel 10 the People," for a number of years, for which we won several awards.
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy