CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Pixel 6 Will Make It Easy To Handle Call Center Menus

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all made calls to call centers before for help with a service or product. Those call center menus are rather annoying and some of them have menus within menus which makes navigating them a pain. However, that’s something Google is hoping they can solve with the Pixel 6...

www.ubergizmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How to stop your phone and other smart devices from listening to you

If you’ve ever thought someone was secretly eavesdropping on you, you’re right. Smartphones and other devices can hear and record what you say, as proven by a now-viral TikTok that showed thousands of audio files recorded on a woman’s Echo and Dot speakers and saved in the innermost folders of her Amazon account.
CELL PHONES
digg.com

Google Is Making It Impossible to Buy a Pixel Today

Folks have been tweeting about their difficulties attempting to buy Google’s new smartphone. I tried to buy a Pixel 6 Pro and was immediately met with an error code once I hit the button to select my payment method. You might try one of the other retailers carrying the device.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel 6 Series Uses Powerful AI To Make Service Calls Faster

Anybody who’s ever been discouraged by long wait times during customer service calls should be looking at the new AI-powered Google Pixel 6 series. That’s because, based on recent reports, the newly-launched handsets will make those calls much less time-restrictive. How do Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro make customer...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Call Center#Make It Easy
Android Police

The Pixel 6's most underrated improvement is how great it is for making phone calls

Google’s latest smartphones seem like a major reinvention for the series, but at their core, they’re still phones first and foremost. Whether you’re calling a local restaurant to make reservations or getting those incessant spam calls to leave you alone, dealing with phone calls can be a real headache. With the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google wants to change that.
CELL PHONES
Design Taxi

Google Debuts New Features That Make Call Centers Less Frustrating

Together with the launch of the brand-new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, Google is also introducing new features to its Phone app that’ll make navigating call centers much simpler. First, ‘Wait Times’ helps users gauge how long they can expect to hold the line before a representative gets...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel Phone app brings improvements to calling businesses

Calling businesses for customer service, inquiries, or other reasons can be pretty stressful. With the announcement of Google’s new Pixel 6 devices, that experience should become less painful with the new Phone app features. The Wait Times and Direct My Call features will help callers remove some of the pain points when contacting businesses and also make better use of their time while making that phone call. These features will be available for Pixel 6 devices exclusively for now but hopefully will eventually roll them out to more devices.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
geardiary

AT&T Makes It Easy to Get a Google Pixel 6 Series Smartphone

The wait is over, and the Google Pixel 6 series has now been officially launched for pre-order. With a new Tensor Chip designed by Google and custom-made for the Pixel, this smartphone series promises the most advanced Pixel camera and features, live translate (even when you are offline!), powerful performance, and next-gen Titan M2 Security. If you are an AT&T customer, they make it easy to get a Google Pixel 6 series device in your hands!
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel Stand won’t make Pixel 6 launch

The Google Pixel Stand, which promises to bring superfast wireless charging to the Pixel 6, won’t be out in time for the phone’s launch next week. Google announced its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones earlier this week. It’s safe to say they’re the most premium, fully featured phones the tech giant has ever made.
CELL PHONES
Tidewater News

Simple Hacks That Make Fasting Easy

Disclaimer: The complete contents of this web site are based mostly upon the opinions of Dr. Mercola, except in any other case famous. Individual articles are based mostly upon the opinions of the respective writer, who retains copyright as marked. The info on this web site will not be supposed to switch a one-on-one relationship with a professional well being care skilled and isn’t supposed as medical recommendation. It is meant as a sharing of information and data from the analysis and expertise of Dr. Mercola and his neighborhood. Dr. Mercola encourages you to make your individual well being care choices based mostly upon your analysis and in partnership with a professional well being care skilled. If you’re pregnant, nursing, taking medicine, or have a medical situation, seek the advice of your well being care skilled earlier than utilizing merchandise based mostly on this content material.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ubergizmo

Samsung Teams Up With Best Buy To Make It Easier To Repair Your Phone

Usually, when you need to repair your phone, you would send it back to the company that made it. For example, if your Samsung phone is broken, you would take it back to Samsung to get it fixed. However, not everyone might live near a Samsung store which means it can be a bit inconvenient for some customers.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Apple Refuses To Fix An iPhone They Allegedly Damaged

Perhaps one of the reasons you might choose a first-party repair service over a third-party service is reassurance that should anything go wrong during the repair, the company will actually replace the device for you. But that isn’t the case with Apple, or at least that’s what an iPhone owner Theodore A. Kim is claiming.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

iPhone SE Plus Rumored For 2022 With 4.7-inch Display

Last year, Apple introduced their second-gen iPhone SE which came with a 4.7-inch display. It turns out Apple might not be deviating from the display size because according to a tweet by Ross Young of DCSS, that will be the same display size that Apple will be introducing to 2022’s iPhone SE refresh.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

iOS 15.1 Released With SharePlay

One of the features that Apple announced at WWDC 2021 that would be part of iOS 15, is called SharePlay. This is basically where users on a FaceTime call can do things together like share each other’s screen, music, and so on. However, it was not part of the iOS 15 update, at least until now.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel Call Screen feature coming to more markets

The Call Screen feature has been available for the Pixel series for several years now. It has been updated with transcripts and other enhancements. A couple of days ago, we mentioned the Call Screen feature is coming to the Pixel devices in the UK. Its rollout has been limited to the United States but now we’re learning it will be available to more markets. The spam-blocking feature is said to be available soon outside Japan, Canada, and the US.
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Facebook Rebrands Itself As Meta

Following the rumors last week that Facebook was planning on rebranding themselves, sure enough it looks like the rumors were true. During the company’s Connect 2021 conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would be rebranded and will now be known as “Meta”. According to the announcement, “The metaverse will...
INTERNET
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy