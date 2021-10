The stable Android 12 update is beginning to roll out for some Pixel devices, and still there are some new features we all are getting acquainted with. One such feature is the app cloning that is not native to the Android ecosystem, but that’s about to change. The use of multiple accounts is possible by default in some apps like Gmail, Twitter, Telegram and Instagram – but not all apps have it. Some OEMs have their own cloning function in the OS skin, and now Google has laid the foundation for one of its own.

