Raúl Orlando Edwards shines spotlight on Afro-Latinx experience

Three years ago, Jason Harvin just wanted to paint a few walls in his new Riverview house. But as soon as he laid on his first pieces of painter's tape it was over — he was in love.What's happening: Harvin has come a long way since then. Now, he's tackling the whole side of a building as a 2021 SHINE muralist, one of 19 artists adding new murals to St. Petersburg over the next week.The piece is a perfect example of Harvin's style: entirely balanced by clean, precise lines. "He's very type A," Harvin's partner Vera Herrera said as the couple worked on Sunday afternoon. "His pieces are made to control as well as be creative." His origin: Harvin credits part of his analytical style to a childhood spent in Germany. "Germans are very strict, black and white people. And the German mural scene always intrigued me growing up in the 80s and 90s." Where to find him: Harvin and Herrera will be painting his mural at 1211 1st Avenue North in downtown St. Pete until the festival ends on Sunday. Check out his company, Wayward Walls & Interiors.

RIVERVIEW, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO