When you grow up with a sibling you have nothing in common with, life can seem a little difficult. That’s the premise behind Netflix’s new series, “Pretty Smart”. The new show premiered in 2021 with a stellar cast and a fun storyline, but many people are wondering what they can expect. The show centers around the main character, Chelsea, who is forced to go live with her sister, Claire. Chelsea is an Ivy-League graduate who doesn’t care much for her sister, Claire. In fact, Chelsea finds her sister vapid, obnoxious, and seriously beneath her in terms of her own intellect. When she has to go live with her sister and her equally vapid LA friends, she’s horrified. Cue all the entertainment and all the drama. Now it’s time to find out which actresses are playing these not-very-close sisters in the hit new show.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO