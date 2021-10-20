CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

MINI: Vote for change

Sioux City Journal
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read the American people are expressing their displeasure with our current...

siouxcityjournal.com

wrvo.org

Major voting changes are on this year’s ballot in NYS

Two of the five proposals on the ballot this year could change the way New Yorkers vote from here on out. The first has to do with voter registration. Right now, registration for the November election this year is already closed. “Constitutionally, you have to be registered to vote at...
SYRACUSE, NY
MIX 108

Changes Coming For Superior Voting Districts + Polling Locations

You'll want to double-check where you're going to vote the next time you head to the polls in Superior. Effective with the next election (coming in the spring of 2022), the results of the recent redistricting will be in place. The changes in districts and polling locations represents one of the biggest shifts in recent decades.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDTV

Major redistricting changes will leave some voting in new districts

Weston, W.Va (WDTV) - As lawmakers in Charleston try to come to an agreement on redistricting, officials locally are raising concerns. Lewis County Clerk Cynthia Rowan says redistricting could leave residents with a host of unknowns when they go to the polls. “We are having some major changes done this...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Wicked Local

2020 census: More people in Maynard means some voting precincts are changing

Some Maynard voters may find they belong to a different precinct when they show up at the polls during the next election. Maynard’s population increased from 10,106 in 2010 to 10,746 in 2020, according to the latest census, an increase of 6%, Maynard Town Clerk Joanna Bilotta-Simeone told the Select Board at the Oct. 19 meeting.
MAYNARD, MA
Scranton Times

Vote Cognetti to manage city's change

Scranton’s focus has shifted from surviving a bleak status quo to managing change. So it’s fitting that the mayoral race itself illustrates the scope of that change. Just a generation ago, this race would have been inconceivable.
SCRANTON, PA
altamontenterprise.com

Vote for change that will move our town forward

My name is Brian Sheridan; I’m writing to introduce myself as a candidate for Guilderland Town Board. I am a pediatrician in Guilderland, and a partner at Schoolhouse Pediatrics. My daily experiences consistently provide opportunities for me to problem-solve, whether it is evaluating and treating my patients’ current needs or making sure our future generations have preventative care. This aspect of my life makes me uniquely qualified to represent you on the town board.
GUILDERLAND, NY
nbc25news.com

Opposition raises $2.5M to fight Michigan GOP voting changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan group has raised $2.5 million from a liberal nonprofit to fight a Republican-backed ballot drive that would toughen voter ID requirements, ban the unsolicited mailing of absentee ballot applications and make other election changes. Protect MI Vote received the funding from Sixteen Thirty Fund,...
MICHIGAN STATE
NJ Spotlight

Major change in vote by mail leaves millions out

Probably the easiest way to vote is from home, and while New Jersey has increased opportunities for mail-in balloting over the past three years, changes in who gets ballots automatically have left many voters confused, particularly after last year’s highly unusual election conducted mostly by mail-in ballots. Last fall, to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Key labor unions back redistricting, voting changes

A trio of key labor unions on Monday endorsed changes to the state's redistricting process as well as making it easier for voters to obtain an absentee ballot and eliminate a 10-day voter registration requirement. The labor unions — 1199SEIU, 32BJ SEIU and the New York State Nurses Association —...
LABOR ISSUES
NJ.com

Eight years is enough; vote for change in Jersey City | Opinion

Our voices are scrutinized, our advocates are delegitimized, our organizing efforts are disregarded, but we cannot afford to relent for this election. We saw the targeted leaflets that struck Ward F, attempting to derail true champion of the people Frank “Educational” Gilmore. A man who is more responsive in Ward F than the actual council person and is more active in the community than the actual council person. We saw the blatant mailer attack that Team Fulop took to further the case of faux-progressive Councilwoman Prinz-Arey against Ward B candidate Joel Brooks, labeling the DSA candidate as a socialist as if such a label is supposed to be taboo in our politically diverse community. We saw copious intimidation methods used in an attempt to derail the only Latina candidate we have running for city council. We’ve seen the independent voices that were brave enough to run for the sake of representing our best interests be slandered.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Niagara Gazette

Voting, and right candidates, will bring change to Falls

I am new to politics and campaigns, so it has been an eye opener to watch the machine at work from the inside. Nothing in real life can compare to our local political system, except maybe that of the cliché popular kids high school clique. Once in power, these political cliques’ ability to survive and propagate comes from using secrecy, misinformation, and misdirection. Mostly though, it is the indifference and inaction from the community of people it supposedly serves that allows their survival.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Derrick

Hurricane Ida's damage forces Louisiana voting site changes

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hurricane Ida’s destruction across southeastern Louisiana will force thousands of voters to cast their ballots at different polling locations for next month's election, with some voting sites relegated to large tents because few area buildings were free of damage. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said...
LOUISIANA STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Two constitutional amendments headed for ballot can change voting laws

ALBANY — Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in next month's general election have the potential to transform New York’s voting laws. The proposals, if approved, would expand absentee voting and enact same-day voter registration, although not immediately since the Legislature would need to pass additional legislation for the latter measure to be implemented.
ALBANY, IL
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council votes to change snow ordinance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council unanimously voted Monday in favor of amending the city's snow ordinance, which will only make parking on emergency snow routes illegal when the mayor has declared a snow emergency. City Code currently states that it is illegal to park on an emergency snow...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Daily Nebraskan

ASUN to vote to change Diversity and Inclusion committee name

The Association of Students of the University of Nebraska will meet Wednesday to vote on one bylaw revision at its weekly meeting. ASUN will vote on a bylaw revision that was introduced at last week's meeting. The revision would change the name of the Committee for Diversity and Inclusion to the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

MINI: No one person responsible for economy

The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the return of Donald Trump would immediately solve everything, ranks only slightly behind the possibility that pigs will grow wings and fly. Oh! And by the way. Unemployment rates in Iowa and Nebraska are the lowest in history. How can that be? -- Donald Kingery, Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA

