MINI: Vote for change

Our voices are scrutinized, our advocates are delegitimized, our organizing efforts are disregarded, but we cannot afford to relent for this election. We saw the targeted leaflets that struck Ward F, attempting to derail true champion of the people Frank “Educational” Gilmore. A man who is more responsive in Ward F than the actual council person and is more active in the community than the actual council person. We saw the blatant mailer attack that Team Fulop took to further the case of faux-progressive Councilwoman Prinz-Arey against Ward B candidate Joel Brooks, labeling the DSA candidate as a socialist as if such a label is supposed to be taboo in our politically diverse community. We saw copious intimidation methods used in an attempt to derail the only Latina candidate we have running for city council. We’ve seen the independent voices that were brave enough to run for the sake of representing our best interests be slandered.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO