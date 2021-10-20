Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

I didn’t really realize how much I’d enjoy watching the Oilers play any team outside of the six other Canadian franchises as much as I would until the puck dropped against the Ducks. As much as I was grateful to have hockey in 2021, seeing the Oilers play the same few teams over and over and over again got boring a lot faster than I expected, making the variety that comes with a normal NHL schedule is greatly appreciated. And even though it was the hated Anaheim Ducks that were the first team to visit Rogers Place from south of the border, I have to admit that I was almost happy to see them. Almost. Admitting that I miss the Ducks in any way, shape, or form would be an unforgivable act around these parts and I know that as well as anyone. Deep seeded hatred aside, this young Ducks team may not look much like the one that the Oilers played in the second round of the 2017 playoffs or any variation that annoyed us for many years beyond that, but that doesn’t mean I was ready to give up the grudge I’ve been crock potting for the last decade or so.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO