NHL

Oilers top Ducks as season-opening win streak hits 3 games

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers extended their season-opening winning streak to three games with a 6-5 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. “You don’t want to give up five goals, ever,” Draisaitl said. “That means you...

6 Takeaways From Oilers’ See-Saw Win Over Young Ducks

The Edmonton Oilers improve to a perfect 3-0 at home and on the season in a high-scoring, back-and-forth game with the Anaheim Ducks. Rogers Place is looking tougher and tougher for teams to come into and play with how the Oilers have performed so far in front of a home crowd that has been longing to come together and cheer their team on.
NHL
Liveblog: Ducks take down Jets in season opener

The Anaheim Ducks played a Canadian team for the first time since early 2020, as the Winnipeg Jets visited Orange County last night. Mason McTavish was a surprise lineup plug-in, as it looked like he was set to be a healthy scratch, however, Max Jones came down with a non-COVID-related illness, which allowed the young winger to slot into the line up.
NHL
Wild clip Ducks in final seconds to win season opener

Marcus Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 7.2 seconds left in regulation, and the Minnesota Wild opened their season with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night. Minnesota pressured Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz all night, and he came up big more often than not...
NHL
NHL

Foligno scores with eight seconds left, Wild top Ducks in season opener

ANAHEIM -- Marcus Foligno scored off a rebound with eight seconds left in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday. Foligno spun and scored on a backhand after Ducks goalie Anthony Stolarz made a save...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. ANA. You can watch Tuesday's game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 PM MT. News and notes from Monday, including Oilers roster moves as well as Gene Principe's recount of an entertaining opening week in Oil Country. PRE-GAME REPORT. EDMONTON, AB - Check...
NHL
GDB 3.0 Wrap Up: Love goals? This game was for you. Oilers close out a wild 6-5 win over the Ducks.

I didn’t really realize how much I’d enjoy watching the Oilers play any team outside of the six other Canadian franchises as much as I would until the puck dropped against the Ducks. As much as I was grateful to have hockey in 2021, seeing the Oilers play the same few teams over and over and over again got boring a lot faster than I expected, making the variety that comes with a normal NHL schedule is greatly appreciated. And even though it was the hated Anaheim Ducks that were the first team to visit Rogers Place from south of the border, I have to admit that I was almost happy to see them. Almost. Admitting that I miss the Ducks in any way, shape, or form would be an unforgivable act around these parts and I know that as well as anyone. Deep seeded hatred aside, this young Ducks team may not look much like the one that the Oilers played in the second round of the 2017 playoffs or any variation that annoyed us for many years beyond that, but that doesn’t mean I was ready to give up the grudge I’ve been crock potting for the last decade or so.
NHL
Flyers End Oilers’ Undefeated Streak; Win 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers visited the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Did they earn the underdog victory, becoming the one in 5-1-0? Tonight was a story of two defenses. Was the Edmonton Oilers defense dominant as advertised? Were the Philadelphia Flyers better than how the homestand unfolded?. The Oilers have elite special teams....
NHL
A Big Clue Jack Eichel Being Traded To Bruins?

The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
NHL
Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
