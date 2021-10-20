CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 school districts drop mask requirements

By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
Times Daily
 9 days ago

Area school officials say COVID numbers in their schools are at a...

www.timesdaily.com

Vice

Parents Are Suing Schools for Throwing Their Kids in a ‘COVID Snakepit’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Parents are suing school districts that don’t have mask mandates, claiming that their policies are putting kids at risk and even directly contributing to them contracting COVID-19. And in true Wisconsin fashion, two parents in the Badger State are doing so with the help of a brewery and its super PAC.
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

Shelby Drops Mask Mandate for Indoor Spaces, but Not Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 's most populous county lifted a mask requirement for indoor public spaces on Wednesday amid a drop in COVID-19 cases, but face coverings were still required inside schools. Shelby County, which includes Memphis, was still highly recommending mask-wearing inside restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops and other...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

State Rep. And Parents Sue 4 Westmoreland County School Districts To Stop Mandatory Masks For All School Children

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative and a group of parents have sued four school districts in Westmoreland County over their masking policies. Parents say it’s up to them, not the government, to dictate whether their children wear masks in school Sixteen states, including Pennsylvania, have mandates that require children to wear masks in school. Eight states ban such mandates, and most states have no policies at all. Twenty parents, including Pennsylvania Rep. Eric Nelson, a Hempfield Republican, have sued four school districts — Hempfield Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, and Kiski Area. They have asked Westmoreland County Judge Harry Smails to stop the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtva.com

Reaction: Chickasaw County Schools drop mask mandate

Chickasaw County, Miss. (WTVA) - Several school districts have dropped their mandates and made it optional for students to wear masks. Chickasaw County Schools Superintendent John Ellison said staff will continue to disinfect regularly and enforce social distancing, but will no longer require students to wear masks. “We monitor our...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
#School Districts#Covid#Mandates
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Public Schools no longer require masks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Public Schools are no longer requiring masks for students and staff on CGPS campus. Starting Oct. 15, masks are no longer required, but still highly recommended. However, masks are still required for all people on buses due to a federal mandate. The school...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
FOX59

Franklin Community Schools plan would drop mask requirement, change quarantine procedures

UPDATE: The Franklin Community Schools Board passed the revised Return to School COVID-19 Procedures on Monday night with one exclusion. The plan no longer includes an option for non-vaccinated close contacts to attend school and avoid quarantine by wearing a mask. Original story follows. ————————————– FRANKLIN, Ind – The Franklin Community Schools Board is set […]
FRANKLIN, IN
CBS Boston

Mask Mandate In Massachusetts Schools Extended Into Jan. 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday, days before the mandate was set to expire on Nov. 1, that the requirement will now remain in place through at least Jan. 15, 2022. Riley said in a statement the decision was made “after consulting with medical experts and state health officials.” Originally, the mandate was to end at the beginning of October. “Masks remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school safely,” Riley said. “Together...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WLFI.com

West Lafayette city offices will drop mask requirement Nov. 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette city offices will soon drop the mask mandate. According to West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis, all city buildings will no longer require masks as of Nov. 1. Meetings will also be public at that time. Dennis said the decision was made because of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond School Board asks Brown, OHA about mask mandate review, return to local control

The Redmond School Board is sending a letter to Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority, asking for details about the state’s promised monthly review of its school mask mandate and when local decision-making on such issues will return. The post Redmond School Board asks Brown, OHA about mask mandate review, return to local control appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
CBS DFW

Texas School Districts Taking Unique Steps To Combat Teacher Shortage

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Make believe you are a slice of pizza being digested,” science teacher Patrice Lasley proposes to her seventh grade students from Elise Robertson Middle School in Lancaster. The comments came during a class discussion on  enzyme food breakdown in the small intestine. But Lasley guides her students through the digestive system from her home in Savannah, Georgia. The Lancaster ISD students are in their second floor classroom, receiving instruction via a live stream from the web.  They have never met their teacher in person. The education setting is a teaching option accessed by the southern Dallas County school district as...
TEXAS STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Schools dropping mask mandate starting Thursday

As of Thursday, masks will be optional – but still recommended – at Bowling Green City Schools. Superintendent Francis Scruci sent a letter to parents, guardians and staff Wednesday afternoon. The district joined Perrysburg, Otsego, Lake and Penta Career Center in deciding to shift to mask recommendations rather than mandates....
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Times Daily

Officials: COVID numbers moving in right direction

MONTGOMERY — The number of Alabamians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped below 500 this week for the first time since mid-July. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Health Officials, Schools Prepare To Vaccinate Kids 5-11 As Authorization Looms

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – As the federal government enters its final phase of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, preparations are already underway in Santa Clara County and in other parts of the Bay Area to begin distributing doses. On Tuesday, an expert committee advising the Food and Drug Administration voted 17-0, with one abstention, to recommend the dose for the younger children. Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference on Wednesday, “We’ve been working with a 1,000 plus school districts up and down the state of California, working with our departments to prepare for this,”...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

