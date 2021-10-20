2 school districts drop mask requirements

BOSTON (CBS) — The face mask mandate for Massachusetts K-12 public schools has been extended again. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley announced Tuesday, days before the mandate was set to expire on Nov. 1, that the requirement will now remain in place through at least Jan. 15, 2022. Riley said in a statement the decision was made “after consulting with medical experts and state health officials.” Originally, the mandate was to end at the beginning of October. “Masks remain a simple and effective measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep students in school safely,” Riley said. “Together...

