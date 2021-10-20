2 school districts drop mask requirements

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local state representative and a group of parents have sued four school districts in Westmoreland County over their masking policies.
Parents say it’s up to them, not the government, to dictate whether their children wear masks in school
Sixteen states, including Pennsylvania, have mandates that require children to wear masks in school. Eight states ban such mandates, and most states have no policies at all.
Twenty parents, including Pennsylvania Rep. Eric Nelson, a Hempfield Republican, have sued four school districts — Hempfield Area, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, and Kiski Area. They have asked Westmoreland County Judge Harry Smails to stop the...
