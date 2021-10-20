CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

30-year-old hit by car dies in Santa Clara

By Erica Pieschke
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTIFy_0cWfMcug00

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A 30-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Santa Clara on Monday evening, according to the police department.

Around 6:51 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Agnew Road and Garrity Way following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

Investigators determined that the driver did not see the person walking in a marked crosswalk on Agnew Road between Lafayette Road and Garrity Way when the collision happened.

Here’s when storm will be heaviest across Bay Area

The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated but later passed away.

The 67-year-old driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officials.

Authorities say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

As an investigation continues, police ask you to call (408) 615-4764 if you have information. You can remain anonymous by calling (408) 615-4847.

The police department reminds drivers to slow down and follow traffic signals.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Santa Clara, CA
Accidents
Santa Clara, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Traffic stop turns to high-speed chase, child endangerment arrest in Petaluma

PETALUMA (BCN) — What began as a traffic stop for running a stop sign in Petaluma quickly turned into a high-speed chase Tuesday that led to the driver’s arrest a day later in connection with felony child endangerment. Officers observed a vehicle drive through a stop sign on Windsor Drive at about 3:41 p.m. that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRON4 News

Fairfield man to serve 10 years for having stolen gun

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — A Fairfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison and was fined a quarter million dollars for having a stolen firearm. David McDaniels, 29, was found with the unregistered gun in a Vacaville motel room in 2018 during a probation search, according to court documents. Officers said they found the stolen […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy