CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

UAMS Dental Hygiene Clinic to offer free cleanings for children

By Log Cabin Democrat
Log Cabin Democrat
 9 days ago

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Dental Hygiene Clinic’s “Fall for Smiles” event will offer free dental cleanings for children, ages 3-17, from...

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Free Dental Care Clinic Being Held At The David L. Lawrence Convention Center

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Adults and kids as young as two can get free dental care today. The non-profit Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh hosts its free dental clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center until 1 p.m. Saturday. Dentists are providing exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions and are doing root canal work. Much of the work being done can easily cost patients thousands of dollars. But at the clinic, it’s free thanks to volunteers and donors. “If you don’t take care of your oral hygiene, it can cause infection, it can cause pain, it wears on your system, and it’s something we can at least start to take care of, and it’s very crucial,” Rocky Bleier, a supporter of the clinic, said. The clinic began at 7 a.m. There are no income or eligibility requirements. If you are in need, the clinic does require proof of vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test, which you can take on-site.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hundreds receive free dental care at Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh yearly clinic

Charmaine Livingston is crossing her fingers in the hope she doesn’t have another medical problem before January. The 64-year-old woman from Penn Hills is “retired but not quite.” She stopped working in the past few years and doesn’t have insurance, and she can’t use Medicare until her birthday after the new year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
penbaypilot.com

Free dental hygiene services for veterans at Bangor dental program

BANGOR — There is still time for qualifying veterans to take advantage of a free preventative dental hygiene services at UMA-Bangor Dental Hygiene Clinic, according to the University of Maine at Augusta, in a news release. However, this program ends December 9. The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) and...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
uams.edu

Children’s Tumor Foundation Joins with UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute to Pilot Clinic for Adults with Neurofibromatosis

Oct. 14, 2021 | LITTLE ROCK—The Children’s Tumor Foundation and the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are pleased to announce plans for the first dedicated Neurofibromatosis Adult Clinic in the region. The Children’s Tumor Foundation is the leading non-governmental organization dedicated to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
westliberty.edu

Students Mark Dental Hygiene Month with a Smile

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 18, 2021 — West Liberty University’s Sarah Whitaker Glass School of Dental Hygiene is celebrating National Dental Hygiene Month by reminding campus of the importance of maintaining a good routine of dental care for a healthy smile. “Dental health is important to everyone’s overall health,” said...
WHEELING, WV
Ironton Tribune

St. Mary’s offers free drive-thru flu shot clinics on Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — St. Mary’s Medical Center will offer a free drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, or while supplies last. Shots will be offered at the St. Mary’s Center for Education, 2853 Fifth Ave., Huntington and St. Mary’s Family Care Center-Hurricane, 147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane. Those attending in Huntington are asked to use the 28th and 29th street entrances to the center.
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene Program#Dental Hygiene Clinic
Arkansas Business

Arkansas Children's, UAMS Get $7.2M Grant for Childhood Development Study

Arkansas Children’s Research Institute and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences have received a five-year, $7.2 million grant to continue their participation in the nationwide HEALthy Brain and Child Development Study. The grant comes from the National Institutes of Health. The study will recruit pregnant women and follow them...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDEF

Free pop-up medical and dental clinic this weekend in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A nonprofit health care provide will offer free medical services in a pop-up clinic this weekend in East Ridge. Remote Area Medical (RAM) offers dental, vision and medical care to underserved and uninsured people for free during the clinic. They will be at Camp Jordan...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Florida Weekly

Healthcare Network now offering pediatric dental sedation

Healthcare Network dentist Dr. Alexander Ziegler has received certification to perform pediatric moderate sedation by The Florida Board of Dentistry. The certification allows Dr. Ziegler to administer oral sedation to pediatric patients who may suffer from severe dental anxiety, need several procedures to be done during a single visit, and/or have a medical, physical or emotional disability that limits their ability to understand directions and remain calm.
HEALTH SERVICES
ourcommunitynow.com

Dental clinics urge patients to resume routine care

Patients shouldn’t put off their routine dentist appointments due to fears about exposure to COVID-19, some providers here say. “The dental office is one of the safest places to be,” asserts Dr. Stephen Davis,
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
KTEN.com

Ardmore clinic offers free mammograms

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Good Shepherd Community Clinic is offering free mammograms for people who are uninsured. "We know that early detection is the best detection in fighting breast cancer," said clinic spokesperson Hailey Wright. And in the middle of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the clinic cut the price tag...
ARDMORE, OK
41nbc.com

Dublin City Schools offer free dental screenings

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Students in Dublin City Schools got their teeth checked just in time for Halloween. The school screenings are part of the Rural Healthcare Services Outreach Program. It gives Dublin City Schools a $200,000 grant each year for four years to offer healthcare services to students. Tonia Spaulding, Director of Mental Health for Dublin City Schools, says the program aims to help every part of students’ well-being.
DUBLIN, GA
fox9.com

Mayo Clinic offers free Alzheimer's Conference Friday

There are currently about 99,000 Minnesotans living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to jump 21% in the next four years. The Mayo Clinic Conference will be a live-streamed free virtual conference starting at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
HEALTH
Shelby Star

Gastonia, Shelby dental clinics to provide free treatments for military veterans

Melissa Snyder has a soft spot for military personnel. Her daughter served and her father is a World War II veteran. That is why Aspen Dental’s Annual Day of Service is so meaningful to the office manager whose team will provide general hygiene care for military service men and women Saturday, Nov. 6, in honor of Veterans Day. The company's Gastonia office will do the same.
GASTONIA, NC
Steamboat Pilot & Today

In-school dental clinic starts December in Hayden

School kids in need of a dental cleaning will be able to walk down the hall at the school campus in Hayden for a dentist visit starting Dec. 15. The service is supported by a recent federal grant received by Northwest Colorado Health. Nonprofit Northwest Colorado Health already provides dental...
HAYDEN, CO
kmvt

Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Aspen Dental locations nationwide will be providing free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th to recognize Veteran’s Day. For Magic Valley residents, the nearest location is on 532 Pole Line road east in Twin Falls. They say the event is made to honor their service and break down barriers to healthcare as many veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Shawnee News-Star

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Shawnee hospital

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee and IMMYLabs are offering a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday. The clinic is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at the west tower lobby of the hospital, located at 1102 W. MacArthur. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available for first and...
SHAWNEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy