You must decide now. Right now. You must decide the NBA fate, the development, the career path of a bunch of 19 year olds, and a couple of early 20s players. That’s apparently what everyone is doing now. Drawing elaborate conclusions on the basis of basically no data. I’ll submit that the only data that really matters for NBA performance evaluation is actual NBA games. Not summer league. Not a foreign league. Not college, or some sports academy run by an agency (has anyone else wondered what life is like at one of those places?). All those data points are interesting, and possibly useful when drafting, but to evaluate NBA performance we need NBA performance.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO