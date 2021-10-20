This IKEA Staple Moonlights as a Greenhouse

Originally Posted On: https://www.wallbedsbywilding.com/does-ikea-sell-murphy-beds/. For many people, the Swedish furniture giant IKEA is heaven-on-Earth. They have trendy styles, cheap prices, and delicious meatballs–what’s not to like? However, a quick search through their online catalog or a leisurely stroll through one of their mega stores will reveal one gaping hole in their product offering: Murphy beds. IKEA does not sell Murphy beds. While they offer a wide variety of different bedroom furniture, Murphy beds are conspicuously missing from their product line. The reason IKEA has stayed out of the Murphy bed industry is the durability, and strength of their construction materials. Murphy beds have immense stored energy in their lifting mechanisms which require durable construction materials and IKEA’s materials fall dramatically short.
