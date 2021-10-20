Raising the bar: Cowgirls expect higher-quality competition in Bedlam reprise at home

Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State forward Gabriella Coleman (42) and her teammates will face OU on Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium.

Colin Carmichael isn’t concerned with studying film from the previous Bedlam matchup.

The Oklahoma State soccer team is preparing to face the University of Oklahoma for the second time this season, but OSU coach Carmichael recognizes he can’t base his expectations on their first meeting. Fifty-five days have passed since the Cowgirls toppled the Sooners 2-0 in Norman, giving both teams plenty of time to evolve.

“The first Bedlam game, since we started playing two, is always so early in the season,” Carmichael said. “...You’re just trying to figure it out at that point. You just want to win games and figure it out. But now, OU’s got a couple of wins in a row, so they’re feeling really good about themselves."

OSU is hosting the Sooners at 7 p.m. Thursday at Neal Patterson Stadium, and it’s the same heated rivalry it’s always been. Fifth-year wingback Hannah Webb said the Cowgirls bought about 19 bottles of orange hairspray at a local Halloween store, continuing their tradition of stepping onto the pitch with vivid orange hair when they face OU.

This competitive fire is a fixture of matchups between the Cowgirls (7-5-2 overall, 2-2-1 Big 12) and Sooners, but many other factors are different than they were earlier in the season.

Instead of using outdated Bedlam film to prepare, Carmichael said he is focused on watching the two recent matches OU won. The Sooners (6-9-1, 2-4-0) squeezed out close victories at home, defeating Kansas 3-2 last week before beating Kansas State 2-1 on Sunday.

While analyzing OU’s technique, Carmichael has identified qualities that could make this upcoming matchup more challenging than the early-season shutout.

“I know early on they were struggling to create goals, so they’re playing with more confidence in the attack,” Carmichael said. “...They’re a little more dangerous in the attack, and they’ve shifted their shape slightly to be a little bit tougher to play against, so those are things we’ll have to adapt to Thursday.”

The Cowgirls have also added a new wrinkle to their game, shuffling their lineup to create more balance. Fifth-year senior Kim Rodriguez shifted to left center-back, which Carmichael described as her “natural” spot on the pitch, while sophomore defender Mollie Breiner has stepped out of her comfort zone, spending more time as a midfielder.

The adjustments helped OSU claim a 2-0 home victory against Kansas State during the past week. Along with those lineup changes, the progression of the Cowgirls’ freshmen, including forward/midfielder Samiah Phiri, has contributed to their identity.

Phiri was recovering from a knee injury when she arrived at OSU in January, but with renewed strength, she has made strides toward finding her role in the lineup, securing a starting spot against the Wildcats.

“I think she’s a great presence to have in the attack,” Webb said. “Which is something that we’ve really been trying to find, is that last missing piece, what can give us something extra in the attack to make a difference between a loss or a tie or a win.”

As Phiri and other newcomers have established themselves in the Cowgirls’ rotation, veterans such as Webb and fifth-year forward Gabriella Coleman have figured out how to mesh with a new team.

“I feel like we have a little more chemistry now (than we did) since we played OU last time,” Coleman said. “And I feel like now, everyone has gotten the feel of the new people who’ve been playing, and then also the old people who are out there on the field, just seeing their strengths and weaknesses.”

For Coleman, Webb, Rodriguez and wingback Charmé Morgan, this Bedlam matchup is especially significant because it’s their last one. This also could be true for senior starters Grace Yochum and Ally Jackson, who haven’t announced whether they are staying for a fifth year or leaving.

It’s a Senior Night match, a historic rivalry and a clash between two teams that are next to each other in the Big 12 standings as the postseason approaches. The Cowgirls are sixth in the conference, and the Sooners are seventh.

There are several reasons this matchup means more than OSU and OU’s previous nonconference meeting, and Webb expects the on-field action to correlate with the higher stakes.

“I think probably the quality of play, when compared to the game at the first of the season, would be a lot better,” Webb said. “So I think that’s something to look forward to.”