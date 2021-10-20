CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker’s campaign condemns bigotry, protesters want his thoughts on vaccine

By Richard Elliot, WSB-TV
 9 days ago
ATLANTA — Protesters outside the Georgia State Capitol Tuesday want U.S. Senate hopeful Herschel Walker to condemn bigotry and do a better job promoting vaccinations.

Walker’s campaign did release a statement condemning the use of a swastika after cancelling a fundraiser last week over a supporter’s use an image showing a swastika made of syringes. The campaign did, however, remain quiet on the candidate’s stance on vaccines.

Channel 2 Action News last saw the GOP Senatorial candidate looking to unseat Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock at a rally for former President Donald Trump, who has backed Walker, in Perry, Georgia last month.

There, Walker spoke about the Constitution, the border crisis and holding elected officials accountable. He did not mention the pandemic or vaccines.

Louisa Whitman, a registered nurse, was one of dozens of Georgia Democrats and some members of metro Atlanta’s Jewish community at the Capitol’s Liberty Plaza on Tuesday.

“Politicians like Herschel Walker make it harder for us to get ahead of the virus,” she told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot.

Rabbi Joshua Lesser says the swastika used by the supporter promoting Walker’s Texas fundraiser is extremely offensive.

“So we’re calling today on Herschel Walker to condemn the swastika and the anti-vaccine intent behind it,” he said.

A spokesperson for Walker’s campaign told Channel 2 Action News that they do condemn it, releasing a statement that reads:

“The campaign canceled the event within hours of learning about the offensive symbol and immediately condemned bigotry of all forms.”

When Elliot asked for more information on Walker’s stance on vaccines, he did not receive it.

Democratic State Representative and epidemiologist Rebecca Mitchell says that Walker and other politicians should not be silent on the topic of vaccines, but should instead be promoting them.

“There is no candidate for public office who should stand by a symbol of hate, and this one has the additional harmful message, one that defies what the we know is in the best interest of Georgians’ health, safety and economic recovery,” she said.

Walker’s campaign spokesperson went on to say that he would “remain laser focused on winning this seat so Georgians can have faith in their elected officials again.”

Mena
9d ago

Herschel may have several thoughts on the vaccine depending on which one of his personalities that shows up from day to day.

