CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

How did The Morning Show become the messiest show on TV?

By Adrian Horton
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b99dQ_0cWfIdeZ00
Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show

Watching The Morning Show, Apple TV+’s messy, star-studded morning news drama whose second season premiered this fall, is for me a very vocal experience – the road from concept to execution so bumpy and the choices so chaotic as to provoke several guffaws an episode. The biggest “NO” comes in the beginning of the second season’s third episode: Daniel Henderson, co-anchor of the fictional Morning Show on the fictional UBA network, is quarantining in Beijing after exposure to a novel coronavirus in January 2020. On-air, he explains the concept of “social distancing” to the fake-cheery anchor Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon, now sans bad first-season brown wig), who cracks: “What? I feel like my family’s been ‘social distancing’ for a long time.”

I rolled my eyes so hard my head hurt. The Morning Show has, since its release in September 2019, been an intriguing misfire, bolstered and blunted by its interest in recent events. In the first season, its handling of the cascading #MeToo movement at what seemed to be a lightly fictionalized NBC was bumbling, opaque, and perhaps unforgivable – in the season finale, the suicide of the producer Hannah (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), struggling years after she was pressured into sex by the star anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), was at best mishandled, at worst exploited for shock. But watching a show even attempt to wrestle with the bramble of workplace ethics and cultures of complicity was baseline compelling. As in real life, none of the characters handled those conversations well, but at least they were trying.

The second season’s adherence to a hyper-documented, traumatic, still-unbelievable pandemic timeline is especially fraught. Do we need to relive the introduction of “social distancing” to the lexicon? Yet I am once again unable to stop watching, the unease of a show flying so close to our recent reality and the buzz of high-budget soap antics a heady, jarring mix. As Alison Herman put it in the Ringer: “There’s a thin line between bad and good-bad, but once a show crosses it, there’s nothing to do but go all in.” Midway through its second season, The Morning Show is not the prestige tentpole drama it aimed to be, but it may be the most compelling mess on TV.

It’s hard to remember now, but its premiere in the fall of 2019 was awash in hype: a high-wattage show about a TV show, a loosely inspired adaptation of a book about morning show drama to the #MeToo era, Apple TV+’s marquee offering with a full prestige budget. The reception from critics was tepid, though there were several reasons to watch: it was Jennifer Aniston’s most compelling performance in years; Billy Crudup was irresistible as an amoral, kinetic media executive whose relish of drama (“chaos is the new cocaine!”) bordered on camp. Like Succession, HBO’s far nimbler, serrated portrait of callous media executives, The Morning Show offered fictionalized access to the boardrooms and levers of power most Americans will never see.

The execution, however, was laughably uneven. Aniston, as a veteran morning show anchor calcified by the compromises required for success in a toxic atmosphere; Crudup; and a scene-chewing Witherspoon, playing a plucky upstart seemingly written for a 25-year-old, seemed to be acting in completely different productions. Aspirations of poignancy were mired by baffling left-field plot choices, out-of-character decisions, and a confusing, needless focus on Mitch Kessler’s emotional journey.

It’s not that The Morning Show has gotten better, or even hit its stride, in season two – It’s just gotten bigger and soapier, with big-name additions (Holland Taylor as the UBA board chairman, Julianna Margulies as an ex-daytime anchor and Bradley’s love interest), as Ted Lasso has lifted the burden of anchoring Apple TV+’s success. It has continued to approach delicate concerns – coverups, payouts, NDAs, the privilege of corporate success over safety, racial tokenism in the workplace – with the subtlety of a hammer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaSX6_0cWfIdeZ00
Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show Photograph: Erin Simkin/AP

That includes its signposting of the pandemic calamity. The first half of the second season takes place in early 2020. The timeline of The Morning Show is basically the same as ours, down to the early explainers of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan and the schedule of presidential debates its anchors are scrambling to moderate. Loyalty to a deeply documented and hyper-specific recent timeline, for a show about a program that narrativizes the news, is a little awkward, in part because it stars Jennifer Aniston, recognizable to almost anyone in 2020.

Mostly, it’s just unsettling. The thin veneer of fiction on early 2020 – concerns over not covering the virus enough in January, Mitch Kessler’s ill-conceived redemption arc stuck in quarantine in Italy, mentions of Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete in the primary – is discomfiting, like drinking a flat soda, or reading a forgotten email from 2019.

Yet there’s something appealing in the turbulence, or at least familiar in the mess. Though there’s an inherent cringe in side-swiping such an exhausting collective rupture, it’s at least entertaining to see it not be shoehorned into something coherent or purposeful. The Morning Show is ridiculous, probably more so than it intended, but so is the reality it scrambles to depict.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Harder They Fall to Widows: the seven best films to watch on TV this week

The fact that a western with an almost entirely Black cast is surprising says a lot about the genre’s partiality down the decades. Director and co-writer Jeymes Samuel is here to change all that, taking real historical figures and letting them fly in a kinetic drama with more than a nod to the modern stylings of Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee, but which still loves a good spaghetti western closeup. Jonathan Majors is in endearing form as outlaw Nat Love, whose revenge mission after his parents are killed leads him to Idris Elba’s bad guy Rufus Buck. The likes of Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and Delroy Lindo give classy support in a fun, bloody revisioning.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The return of Tiger King, Total Control and The Great: what’s new to streaming in Australia in November

Word-singing multi-hyphenate Lin-Manuel Miranda (best-known as the creator of Hamilton) is one of those rare, slightly annoying overachievers, in that he gives the impression of somebody who creates great art in the time it takes most of us to consume breakfast. Miranda’s first feature film as a director adapts an autobiographical musical by acclaimed composer and playwright Jonathan Larson, starring Andrew Garfield as Larson in his late 20s.
MOVIES
southernillinoisnow.com

Julianna Margulies addresses playing a lesbian on ‘The Morning Show’

(SPOILERS AHEAD) Julianna Margulies plays a lesbian on season two of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and she’s not at all worried about possible blowback from gay actors. “Who’s to say I haven’t had my own gay experiences?” Margulies said on the Just for Variety podcast. “We’re making assumptions.”. Margulies...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Gugu Mbatha Raw
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Julianna Margulies
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Bernie Sanders
fangirlish.com

‘The Morning Show’ 2×05 Review: “Ghosts”

The Morning Show 2×05, “Ghosts,” gave viewers a damning look at what happens when reality comes crashing down on the lies we’ve told ourselves. Simply put, it catches up with us, one way or another, and usually not at all in a friendly manner. In the end, what we refuse to see, either in ourselves or in others, can destroy us. And them.
TV SHOWS
imore.com

Go inside 'Ghosts,' the fifth episode of 'The Morning Show'

Apple TV+ has debuted a new behind-the-scenes video for season two of "The Morning Show." "Inside the Episode: 'Ghosts'" dives into the fifth episode of the new season. Season two of the award-winning drama series is streaming now. Emotions are running high, secrets are being kept, and there are real...
TV SERIES
WUHF

'The Morning Show' meets Good Day Rochester

The Morning Show, a drama series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors on a morning TV show, is now in its second season on Apple TV+. Actress Greta Lee is a new addition to the main cast this season. She joined us on Good Day Rochester to discuss her character and explain what viewers can expect in season 2.
ROCHESTER, NY
Popculture

Why 'The Morning Show' Isn't on Netflix

The Morning Show is one of the buzziest TV show out right now, mostly due to the leading duo of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The show has been hyped up for the past few years, ever since its development was reported on in the Hollywood trades. Loads of people love Aniston and Witherspoon and are clamoring to see the series. There's just one problem: The Morning Show isn't on Netflix. Furthermore, it's hard to see a world where it ever ends up on Netflix. This fact upsets some fans of the leading pair, mainly because Netflix is the core streaming service for lots of households. ("Netflix" is basically a de-facto term for streaming content for many.)
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show#Presidential Debates#Hbo#Uba#Nbc
The Atlantic

The Best Show on TV Is Stuck

Watching Succession’s second season, which to my mind is one of the most dexterous and enthralling seasons of television in recent history, was like an immersion in all the different ways tension can manifest on-screen: a loaded conversation between two people, a fraught family event, a hunting excursion during which executives literally scuffle to bring home the bacon. You perhaps remember less about the specifics of each scene than the visceral feeling of watching them. A four-minute conversation in the sixth episode, “Argestes,” between Shiv, one scion of the wealthy Roy family (played by Sarah Snook), and the fixer Rhea Jarrell (Holly Hunter) was almost incidental in terms of plot, and yet the palpable hostility between the two women conveyed infinitely more than was in the script. The setting of Succession is 21st-century Extreme Wealth Island, but the mood is ancient Greece. Brutality and fate and ritualistic violence are never far from the surface.
TV SERIES
baylorlariat.com

Review: ‘The Morning Show,’ dangers of girlboss mentality

“Sometimes, women can’t ask for control, so they have to take it,” Jennifer Aniston said in the Apple TV+ drama “The Morning Show.” She plays a highly empowered star of morning television, Alex Levy, the epitome of an icy, calculating woman in power. As the show dives deep into the ways in which women are pitted against each other in a male-dominated workforce, its most interesting story isn’t in the wrongdoing of powerful men or the sheer force of the #MeToo movement. Although written for a post-Weinstein world, the show’s real narrative is found in Aniston’s girlboss, a woman equally ruthless as her male colleagues, and twice as smart.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

The Morning Show Recap: Oh, Brother

Alex Levy is missing, and that’s a big problem. A problem for TMS (after all of Alex Levy’s home fanfare?), a problem for Chip, and a problem for us, the audience. This show needs Alex Levy. It needs her sparring with Cory, and it definitely needs her sparring with Bradley. There have been so few Alex/Bradley scenes this season! What the hell are we even doing here, guys?!
TV SERIES
fangirlish.com

‘The Morning Show’ 2×06 Review: “A Private Person”

Let’s just dive right in to The Morning Show 2×06 “A Private Person” here. We tried to warn you as much as possible, without breaking any rules and spoiling anything, when we talked about “Ghosts.” But if you didn’t catch on, you know for sure now: Cory Ellison did a terrible, terrible thing…And before he did, he called one of his two victims to basically ask for permission.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Variety

Paris Hilton Docuseries ‘Paris in Love’ Set for November on Peacock (TV News Roundup)

Peacock announced that the new docuseries “Paris in Love” will begin streaming Nov. 11, with new episodes dropping every following Thursday. The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the midst of planning for the wedding, fans will watch as Hilton navigates adulthood, a demanding work schedule and plans for her future. Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton and sister Rothschild Hilton will support her through it all, from her engagement part to bridal dress shopping to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and I Think You Should Leave for Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on October 28

If you want to watch the Netflix shows everyone is talking about, the best place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which shows are the most watched on the platform. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Thursday, Oct. 28 only changes if you squint real hard and look closely, with the excellent kids show Maya and the Three moving up a spot to No. 6 while Riverdale, the CW teen drama with supernatural flair, drops down two spots to No. 8. The top five spots remain the same, with You Season 3 still in first, followed by the Korean thriller Squid Game, the miniseries Maid, the supernatural horror Locke & Key, and the animated conspiracy series Inside Job.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jenni Konner Joins ‘Immigrant’ Starring Kumail Nanjiani As Co-Showrunner; Ramin Bahrani To Direct Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Jenni Konner has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant, starring and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, as executive producer and co-showrunner. Additionally, The White Tiger filmmaker Ramin Bahrani has been tapped to direct and executive produce the series about the origin story of stripper troupe Chippendales. Immigrant, which received an eight-episode straight-to-series order from Hulu, is written and executive produced by Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel. Starring Nanjiani as Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales, the series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Immigrant is executive produced by...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The CW Orders Two ‘Black Pack’ Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo, Eric Bellinger (TV News Roundup)

The CW Network announced two new variety specials: “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” and “The Black Pack: Excellence.” The former is set to debut Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. while the premiere of the latter will be announced at a later date. Both specials star Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger and pay homage to the talent of the Rat Pack while celebrating excellence and camaraderie through varied musical performances while inciting audiences to sing along with the classic music. “The Black Pack: We Three Kings” is a holiday celebration of music, comedy and dance and “The Black Pack: Excellence”...
TV SERIES
FanSided

From Friends to The Morning Show: Reese Witherspoon’s best TV roles

Reese Witherspoon can truly do it all. In addition to iconic movie roles (Elle Woods will forever be a legend, not to mention the fact she’s been nominated for two Oscars: one for Walk the Line and the other for Wild), she’s become one of the most powerful producers in the past few years. She and her company Hello Sunshine have helped make films like Gone Girl and shows like Truth Be Told and are currently producing much-anticipated adaptations like Truly Madly Guilty and Where the Crawdads Sing. But her talent doesn’t just stop there. Reese Witherspoon has also embodied some of the most memorable TV characters of all time. Read on as we rank Reese Witherspoon’s best TV roles.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

40K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy