TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in August

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Thursday but gains were limited as traders waited for signs of increased buying on the export market as well as more clarity on harvest results in the Midwest, where rainy weather has kept growers out of the fields in recent days. * Technical buying was noted after the benchmark CBOT November contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * But the contract retreated from session highs after briefly topping the 40-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 19. * Analysts' estimates for weekly soybean export sales ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. The U.S. Agriculture Department will report the weekly total on Thursday morning. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 150,000 and 385,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 1-1/4 cents at $12.39-1/4 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $4.00 at $330.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 0.89 cent to 61.42 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO