Agriculture

TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed drops in August

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed fell to 46.9% in August, compared with 49.8% a year...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures hit multiyear highs; corn firm, soy weak

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to multiyear highs on Thursday with concerns about tight global supplies and strong export demand fueling the gains. MGEX spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 on expectations that overseas buyers will soon begin looking to the United States to fill their orders for high-protein wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close lower on weak export figures

CHICAGO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday, pressured by disappointing export sales data as well as some weakness in the crude oil market. * The crude oil market also weighed on soyoil futures. * Soymeal futures were flat. * Losses in soybeans were kept in check as the benchmark CBOT January futures contract found technical support around its 10-day and 20-day moving averages. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly export sales of soybeans totaled 1.183 million tonnes, below forecasts that ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. * CBOT January soybeans settled down 3-3/4 cents at $12.46 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was off 0.55 cent at 60.87 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal was unchanged at $330.90 per ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week ended Oct 25

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, and sowing progress for soft wheat, winter barley and durum, covering week 42 ended Oct. 25. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Percent harvested Week 42 average in France 54 Week 41 2021 32 Week 43 2020 87 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 42 average in France 0 1 10 76 13 Week 41 2021 0 1 10 76 13 Week 43 2020 4 12 26 53 5 SOFT WHEAT SOWING Percent sown Week 42 average in France 61 Week 41 2021 40 Week 43 2020 63 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Percent sown Week 42 average in France 78 Week 41 2021 59 Week 43 2020 77 DURUM SOWING Percent sown Week 42 average in France 7 Week 41 2021 1 Week 43 2020 12 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures up as corn rallies, export hopes rise

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, following gains in the corn market, traders said. * Strong overseas demand and high prices for European wheat added support, bolstering hopes of increased U.S. export business. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that wheat export sales were in a range between 200,000 and 570,000 tonnes in the week ended Oct. 21. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Wednesday it had bought 360,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The purchase comprised 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat, 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, and 60,000 of Romanian wheat. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract rose above its five-day moving average. * CBOT December wheat settled up 7-1/2 cents at $7.59-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents higher at $7.82-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat was flat at $10.21-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm; exports, harvest in focus

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Thursday but gains were limited as traders waited for signs of increased buying on the export market as well as more clarity on harvest results in the Midwest, where rainy weather has kept growers out of the fields in recent days. * Technical buying was noted after the benchmark CBOT November contract found support at its 10-day moving average. * But the contract retreated from session highs after briefly topping the 40-day moving average for the first time since Aug. 19. * Analysts' estimates for weekly soybean export sales ranged from 1.25 million to 2.02 million tonnes. The U.S. Agriculture Department will report the weekly total on Thursday morning. * Soymeal export sales were seen between 150,000 and 385,000 tonnes and soyoil export sales between zero and 30,000 tonnes. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 1-1/4 cents at $12.39-1/4 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $4.00 at $330.90 a ton and CBOT December soyoil dropped 0.89 cent to 61.42 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Jan Harvey)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia cuts forecast for 2021 grain crop

MOSCOW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Russia will harvest more than 123 million tonnes of grain after drying and cleaning in 2021, the agriculture minister said on Thursday, cutting the official estimate after months of being more positive about the crop than main analysts have been. Russia is the world's largest...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

South Africa's 2021 maize output seen up 6% from last season

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Africa's farmers are expected to harvest 6% more maize in the 2020/2021 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Wednesday. The CEC pegged the 2021 maize harvest at 16.211 million tonnes, up from the 15.300 million tonnes...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures rally; pull soybean, wheat prices higher

CHICAGO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures on Wednesday rallied 2.5% to their highest level in more than two months, supported by signs of robust ethanol production that bolstered demand for the yellow grain, traders said. The strength in corn spilled over into the soybean and wheat markets. "You...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls from 2-month high, ethanol demand caps losses

CANBERRA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday after rallying to a more than two-month high in the previous session, though strong demand for ethanol kept a floor under prices. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Egypt's new price for bread will 'take time', supply minister says

CAIRO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said on Thursday deciding a new price for subsidised bread "will take time". Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in August said it was time to increase the price of the country's subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then-President Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday, with traders locking in profits after the MGEX spring wheat contract surged to its highest level since June 2011. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract gave up its gains after hitting technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures closed down 7-1/4 cents at $7.52-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was off 3 cents at $7.74-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat dropped 5-3/4 cents to $10.21-1/4 a bushel. * MGEX spring wheat had traded as high as $10.47. * Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, has strategic wheat reserves sufficient for six months of consumption, the cabinet said. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy futures rise as harvest slows; wheat strong

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures rose to their highest in more than three weeks after heavy rains across broad swaths of the U.S. Midwest stalled harvests, traders said. The harvest slowdowns also supported the soybean market. "Even if we get a break in the rains for one...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn slips from 3-week high; supply disruptions curb losses

CANBERRA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures retreated on Wednesday from a three-week high scaled in the previous session, though trader concerns about supply disruptions in the United States and the prospect of stronger demand for ethanol curbed losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm but close below session peak

CHICAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed slightly higher on Tuesday, supported by signs of good overseas demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * Strength in the cash market also was a factor as heavy rains across the Midwest have slowed harvest and left some dealers short of soybeans to crush or ship to exporters at the Gulf. * But prices closed below their highs on a round of profit taking. * Private exporters reported the sale of 199,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 125,730 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Soymeal and soyoil futures both closed in negative territory. * The benchmark CBOT November soybeans futures contract closed 3/4 cent higher at $12.38 a bushel. * CBOT December soyoil was off 0.83 cent at 62.31 cents per lb and CBOT December soymeal dipped 30 cents to $326.90 a ton. * The December soymeal contract found technical support at its 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls on profit-taking, tightening supplies check losses

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost more ground on Wednesday, with profit-taking driving down the market which climbed to a two-month high earlier this week on strong demand and tightening supplies in top exporter Russia. Corn retreated from a three-week high scaled in the previous session and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indian mills need to export more sugar without subsidy -official

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's mills need to export 6 to 7 million tonnes of sugar without government incentives in 2021/22 to bring down inventories and ensure domestic prices remain firm despite surplus production, a government official said. Sugar exports by the world's second biggest producer could cap global...
INDUSTRY
GreenMatters

Kernza: The Perennial Grain With the Potential to Change Agriculture Forever

If you haven’t heard about Kernza, don’t feel too bad. This amazing grain was first developed by the scientists at The Land Institute in 2008. Since then, this scientific marvel has inspired many farmers and agricultural scientists to take a closer look into the development of similar perennial grains. What is Kernza, you may ask? Well, it isn’t just a fad food or a scientific anomaly, it’s a food product that has the potential to change agriculture forever.
AGRICULTURE

