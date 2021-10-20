CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Campbell, AL

Beth Marie Lydic

Times Daily
 9 days ago

Beth Marie Lydic, 51, died October 16, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 11:30...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden has private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican

President Biden on Friday had a private one-on-one visit with Pope Francis in Vatican City, a highly anticipated closed-door meeting between only the second Catholic president in U.S. history and the pontiff. Upon the president and first lady’s arrival to the Vatican, Biden shook hands with Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, who...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, AL
Russellville, AL
Obituaries
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
City
Phil Campbell, AL
CBS News

Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville resigns amid Blackhawks scandal

Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Subscription

Comments / 0

Community Policy