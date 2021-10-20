CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-China's state planner says taking steps to ensure fertiliser supplies

Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

(Updates with background, comments) Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it will take steps to safeguard fertilizer supplies by improving capacity utilization and rail transport, keeping tabs on import and export trends and strengthening the role of reserves. Prices of fertilizer and urea have surged...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

U.S. trade chief Tai says trying to bring down temperature of U.S.-China tensions

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China was aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking to the National Chicken Council, said that U.S.-China relationship has gotten to the point where...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. trade chief Tai says she aims to reduce U.S.-China tensions

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that her engagement with China is aimed at reducing the temperature of a trading relationship between the world's two largest economies that has become dangerously heated. Tai, speaking at a meeting of the National Chicken Council, said...
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Indian rates hit 3-1/2-month high on strong rupee, supply risks

* High shipping rates concerning for Thai exporters - trader. * Thai rates widen to $385-$406 per tonne this week. Oct 28 (Reuters) - Indian rice export rates touched their highest level in three-and-a-half months this week on a stronger rupee and low supplies, while Vietnam rates slipped due to cheaper offers from other Asian hubs.
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Banks still funding deforestation-linked firms in threat to global climate goals

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Banks based in China, the United States, Indonesia and Brazil have invested billions of dollars in businesses carrying out, or linked to, deforestation since the Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted in 2015, researchers said on Thursday. An annual report from...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilisers#Yuan#Renminbi#Reuters#Ndrc
The Independent

China's Xi to address U.N. climate summit by video link

Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk to global leaders at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow Scotland by video link, the Foreign Ministry announced Friday.China the biggest source of carbon dioxide and other climate-changing industrial gases, had left the world guessing what role Xi might play at the meeting that opens Sunday. Xi has avoided foreign travel since before the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020.On Thursday, China formally submitted its climate goals, pledging to reach peak emissions of CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve “carbon neutrality,” or using forests and other measures to absorb as much carbon as it emits, by 2060.The document included targets previously announced by Xi but set no additional goals.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
China
AFP

Promises, power plants and politics: China's position ahead of COP26

Days before the United Nations COP26 summit in Glasgow, China has submitted a renewed emissions-cutting plan that failed to include substantial new commitments to drastically reduce carbon output in the near future from the world's biggest polluter. Commitments from China -- the world's biggest polluter -- matter more than any other country's.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Foreign Policy

Why China’s Supply Chains Are Breaking Down

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: A storm of issues in China is causing global supply chain disruptions, President Xi Jinping isn’t likely to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, and the government introduces another round of COVID-19 restrictions due to delta variant cases. If...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China state planner conducts 'clean up' of illegal coal storage sites

(Reuters) - China said it will conduct “clean up and rectification” work on coal storage sites in some coal-producing areas and ban storage sites without approvals in its latest move to address skyrocketing coal prices. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement late Tuesday that there...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Regulator Says Will Step up Efforts to Build 'Civilised Internet'

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will strengthen its efforts to build a "civilised" internet with an eye on reshaping online behaviour and use it as a platform to disseminate new party theories and promote socialist values, the country's cyberspace regulator said. The head of Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Zhuang Rongwen...
EDUCATION
Agriculture Online

China's egg futures slump on profit taking after 5-day rally

Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's egg futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slumped to a two-week low on Wednesday, as traders took profit after an earlier rally which saw five straight days of gains. Dalian's egg futures were last down 3.73% at 4,544 yuan ($710.46) per tonne. The contract however...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indian mills need to export more sugar without subsidy -official

MUMBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - India's mills need to export 6 to 7 million tonnes of sugar without government incentives in 2021/22 to bring down inventories and ensure domestic prices remain firm despite surplus production, a government official said. Sugar exports by the world's second biggest producer could cap global...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-WTO panel to examine Chinese duties on Australian wine as relations sour

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, one of several disputes souring relations between the two countries. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Kazakh govt under pressure to get tough on China over cargo jam

KHORGOS, Kazakhstan, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Frustrated Kazakh traders are demanding their government block the passage of Chinese cargo trains to Europe until Beijing resolves a bottleneck on the Kazakh-China border that has left thousands of wagons stranded. It is unclear whether the Central Asian nation is ready to use...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

WTO panel to examine Australia-China wine dispute, trade source says

GENEVA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization on Tuesday agreed to set up a panel to examine China's imposition of duties on imported Australian wine, a Geneva-based trade source said. The dispute settlement body, which met behind closed doors on Tuesday, agreed to Australia's second request after its...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Malaysia's Oct 1-25 palm oil exports fall 8.5% m/m -AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Oct 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 305,330 289,498 RBD palm oil 70,060 79,630 RBD palm olein 356,801 430,645 RBD palm stearin 76,425 104,505 Crude palm kernel oil 16,750 32,253 Palm fatty acid distillate 58,405 45,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55 August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6 July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7 June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6 May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6 April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67 March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62 February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15 January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2 December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35 November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5 October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3 September 1,631,015 +154,660 +10.5 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Singapore's Sunseap explores developing 7-GWp solar farm in Indonesia

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A consortium of companies led by Singapore's Sunseap Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and develop a combined capacity of 7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar power systems around the Riau islands in neighbouring Indonesia, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy