UPDATE 1-China's state planner says taking steps to ensure fertiliser supplies

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-25 fell 8.46% to 1,201,422 tonnes from 1,312,449 tonnes shipped during Sept. 1-25, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Monday. Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Oct 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes): PALM PRODUCTS Oct 1 - 25 Sept 1 - 25 Crude palm oil 305,330 289,498 RBD palm oil 70,060 79,630 RBD palm olein 356,801 430,645 RBD palm stearin 76,425 104,505 Crude palm kernel oil 16,750 32,253 Palm fatty acid distillate 58,405 45,610 (Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports) TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH Month Total Net Change m/m % September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55 August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6 July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7 June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6 May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6 April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67 March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62 February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15 January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2 December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35 November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5 October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3 September 1,631,015 +154,660 +10.5 Kuala Lumpur Newsroom, Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu)
