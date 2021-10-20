Business groups line up in opposition

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accused in a criminal complaint Thursday of committing a misdemeanor sex crime, two months after he resigned under pressure in a sexual harassment scandal. But prosecutors said Thursday they didn’t know the document had been filed, and the woman’s...
An American Airlines flight from New York to California was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant. CEO Doug Parker spoke out, saying the unruly passenger behavior “has to stop and the best deterrent is aggressive criminal prosecution.” Oct. 28, 2021.
President Biden on Friday had a private one-on-one visit with Pope Francis in Vatican City, a highly anticipated closed-door meeting between only the second Catholic president in U.S. history and the pontiff. Upon the president and first lady’s arrival to the Vatican, Biden shook hands with Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, who...
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has brought in the biggest names in Democratic politics to come to his aid in Virginia’s hotly contested gubernatorial race: Obama, Harris, Abrams, Biden (both Joe and Jill). Republican Glenn Youngkin, meanwhile, is campaigning with ... Glenn Youngkin. The GOP candidate, a newcomer...
Oklahoma carried out its first execution in more than six years on Thursday, CBS affiliate KWTV-DT reported. John Marion Grant, 60, died by lethal injection after the Supreme Court reversed a federal appeals court's stay of his execution. In a 5-3 vote, the Supreme Court earlier Thursday ruled the executions...
NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) —New York City firefighters held a massive protest Thursday outside the home of Mayor Bill De Blasio. “We are citizens of the United States of the America,” one protestor shouted. Another protester said, “These men and women who took that oath to the citzens of New...
Some 28 million American children between 5 and 11 years old could soon be able to get their first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. A panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers voted Tuesday to back authorization of the shots for children as young as 5, and the final steps are just days away.
