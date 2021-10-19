CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel is basically a different player in 2021

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41s6hy_0cWfHR2w00

Deebo Samuel’s breakout season isn’t a huge surprise, but how he’s done it has been staggering.

The 2019 second-round pick flashed star potential as a rookie, but a limited offense and injury relegated him to a lesser role in 2020. It appeared Samuel’s future in San Francisco existed behind or near the line of scrimmage. That image has been shattered through five games in 2021.

Samuel, despite the 49ers’ Week 6 bye, is still No. 5 in the NFL in receiving yards thanks in part to his expanded role as a downfield threat in a San Francisco passing game that doesn’t often push the ball down the field. 49ers quarterbacks have completed only five throws 20-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage per Pro Football Focus. Samuel has been on the receiving end of four of them.

Four catches for Samuel on throws 20-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage eclipses his total from the first two years of his career. He had three as a rookie and none last season.

There’s also a stark difference in how the 49ers are utilizing him on intermediate routes. Samuel already has 10 receptions this year on throws 10-19 yards down the field. In 2020 he had three such catches. In 2019 he had 14.

Samuel’s ability to impact games from a variety of places on the field was always going to be a strength of his game, but it was becoming a hinderance to his growth as a receiver. The 49ers needed to allow him to utilize his athleticism more down the field. They’ve done that in 2021 and it’s allowed him to churn out by far his best ever start to a season and act as one of very few bright spots on offense for San Francisco so far.

What’s more remarkable for Samuel, and perhaps a sign that he’s only starting to scratch his ceiling, is that the 49ers aren’t even getting consistently strong quarterback play yet. Jimmy Garoppolo has been up and down, and rookie signal caller Trey Lance is still erratic early in his development as a passer.

It looked like the line of scrimmage might be the limit for Samuel after last season, but now as he’s expanded his game as a pass catcher, he’s raising his ceiling significantly and entering the upper echelon of NFL receivers.

Comments / 0

Related
SF

Week 7 Conditions Make a Perfect Fantasy Setup for Deebo Samuel vs. Colts

The 49ers come off their bye with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback. He'll be playing through a calf injury, without George Kittle and in possible windy/rainy conditions Sunday night. While the 49ers would surely prefer to protect a less than 100% Jimmy G in poor weather, San Francisco may be forced to pass more than usual while up against DVOA's No. 1 run defense (compared to Indy's 29th ranked pass defense), so he's a fantasy option during a week with a whopping six byes.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#American Football#Wr#Pro Football Focus#Lions#Thecomeback#Sportingnews
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel racks up 100 yards with a score on SNF

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-11 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts. Samuel also had a fumble following a 10-yard reception late in the second quarter. The turnover led to a Colts touchdown before halftime but Samuel was able to atone for the mistake in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 14-yard strike from Jimmy Garoppolo. The weather conditions were rough on Sunday night with wind and heavy rain playing a big factor. Samuel had a pass bounce off his hands late in the fourth quarter, leading to an interception and a subsequent Colts touchdown, which effectively ended the game. Despite some sloppy play on Sunday, the third-year receiver is putting together an excellent season, racking up 648 yards and four touchdowns. He continues to be Garoppolo's favorite target and will remain a WR1 for as long as he's under center.
NFL
All49ers

Deebo Samuel Returns to Practice

SANTA CLARA -- Finally, some good news. Deebo Samuel returned to 49ers practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday with a calf injury. Which means barring a setbak, Samuel is on track to play this Sunday in Chicago against the Bears. Which is phenomenal news for the 49ers, because as bad...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Bears laud Deebo's strength ahead of Week 8 game vs. 49ers

Deebo Samuel is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards through seven weeks, despite the 49ers playing one fewer game than most teams around the league. Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai is the man who has to scheme to stop Samuel in Week 8, and spoke to reporters Thursday about the challenge of slowing down Deebo.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kadarius Toney, Deebo Samuel, Rob Gronkowski, more impacting Week 8 start-or-sit decisions

Kadarius Toney, Deebo Samuel, Rob Gronkowski, Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, and T.Y. Hilton look to be heading toward carrying "questionable" tags into Week 8. The Giants' group of pass-catchers have affected start 'em, sit 'em calls seemingly all year, and Gronkowski and Hilton have been no strangers to the injury report, too. Samuel was a surprising name on the injury report, as there was no indication he got banged up last Sunday night. We have the latest injury updates ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Dak Prescott, Nick Chubb, and Deebo Samuel injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 7 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 8 in the air.
NFL
ninernoise.com

Deebo Samuel now ranks 4th in NFL receiving yards for 2021

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is now ranked fourth in receiving yards through Week 7 of the 2021 season. Will he end up the league leader?. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, through seven weeks of football in 2021, has been one of the few bright spots on a Niners team that is simply not playing well.
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers injury report: Williams misses practice, Deebo limited

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams did not practice with the 49ers on Thursday, increasing the chances that rookie Jaylon Moore could replace him for a second consecutive game. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance practiced in a limited role for the second day in a row after sitting out last...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Week 8 storylines: An offense in ruins, Larry Borom’s potential return and a mission to slow Deebo Samuel

The oddsmakers are forecasting a Chicago Bears loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field, a possibility that would amplify the outside worries about the franchise’s direction. Coming off their worst defeat in seven seasons last weekend in Tampa, Fla., the Bears are battling to keep the bus on the road but might have to use special teams coordinator Chris Tabor as their ...
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy