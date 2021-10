The Milwaukee Bucks celebrated their 2021 NBA title win by receiving their well-deserved championship rings on Opening Night. Afterwards, they dominated the Brooklyn Nets, the team almost everyone had over the defending champs as favorites for this year’s crown. The Bucks put on the stranglehold from the get-go, racing out to a 37-25 advantage through the first quarter. Brooklyn made some runs here and there. However, they never really threatened to close the gap at any point during the game as the Bucks opened their title defense with a resounding 127-104 beatdown of the Kyrie Irving-less Nets.

